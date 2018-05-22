Start Your Engines! 2018's Must-visit Route 66 Road Trip Gems For Your Summer Bucket List Are Here, Powered By Lipton And TripAdvisor

Road Trippers Invited to Experience the Best of Iconic American Highway the Weekend of National Iced Tea Day (June 8-10)

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as families are revving up for the summer travel season, Lipton, the iconic tea brand, is collaborating with TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site, to share "2018's Route 66 Road Trip Gems" – a list of must-experience attractions for families to check out this summer along one of America's most historical highways.

Lipton worked with TripAdvisor and its database of more than 600 million traveler reviews and opinions, to curate a list of the route's most notable spots for vacationers of all ages. Tapping into the beauty of the road trip by focusing not on the end destination but the actual journey itself, the list of stops includes fan-favorite diners, the best places for grab 'n go snacks, and the perfect locations to snap a roadside selfie.

"Road trips have been a classic American family tradition for decades and they continue to be a way for loved ones to bond and create unforgettable shared memories together," said Marc Hanson, Senior Marketing Director for the Pepsi-Lipton Partnership. "Lipton has been accompanying these special family memories for generations, refreshing families as they hit the open road with the excitement of the journey to come. Through our collaboration with TripAdvisor, we have created a list of fun summer experiences that we hope will inspire people to continue to make new memories with the people they love."

To kick-off the much anticipated start of summer, Lipton is launching "Refreshingly Road Trippin' with Lipton," an event that will take place the weekend of National Iced Tea Day, June 8-10, that invites consumers to experience – and taste – some of the best of the Route 66 road trip experience.

The first event of its kind will offer visitors the opportunity to get a full Route 66 one-stop-shop sensory experience – from the taste, smells and even "selfie-worthy" sights of the all-American road trip. Event attendees will be refreshed with Lipton Iced Tea, including the recently launched Lipton Iced Tea with a Splash of Juice in three juicy flavors – Berry, Tropical and Pear & Peach – paired with classic American roadside fare inspired by some of the famous stops on the 2018 Route 66 Road Trip Gems list. The spots on the list, can be viewed at LiptonRoadTrip.com, and include Bernardi's II Restaurant (Pontiac, IL), known for their mouthwatering fried chicken, and Le Roy's (Monrovia, CA), known for their generous portions and pastrami covered Le Roy's burger, in addition to:

Big Texan Steak Ranch (Amarillo, Texas)

Britten Leaning Water Tower (Groom, Texas)

Cozy Dog Drive In (Springfield, IL)

Jigg's Smokehouse (Clinton, OK)

Meramec Caverns (Stanton, MO)

Old Riverton Store (Riverton, KS)

Ollie's Station Restaurant (Tulsa, OK)

Singing Road (Tijeras, NM)

The Chili Parlor (Springfield, IL)

Westside Lilo's Cafe (Seligman, AZ)

The three-day experience will also feature memorable activities, such as the revealing of the town's first Lipton mural and renaming the Route 66 highway "The Lipton Highway" for the weekend. The classic Route 66 experience will occur in the charming town of Pontiac, IL, located near the start of Route 66 and home to the Route 66 Association Hall of Fame and Museum.

"The city of Pontiac is all about bringing families together to celebrate the adventures that happen on road trips," said Ellie Alexander, the Tourism Director of the City of Pontiac. "Lipton has been there with us during those moments and we are overjoyed to celebrate National Iced Tea Day with Lipton and encourage travelers to get out there to make great memories with their family and friends while exploring all road trip attractions, such as Pontiac, across the U.S.A."

Consumers who can't make it to Pontiac, IL for the event can still help Lipton celebrate National Iced Tea Day on June 10. The brand is giving away free Lipton Iced Tea 20 oz. bottles (any flavor) to the first 100,000 consumers who register on LiptonIcedTeaDay.com.

Visit LiptonRoadTrip.com to check out the list of must-see summer road trip destinations, tips for planning your ultimate road trip and to learn how to participate in the Refreshingly Road Trippin' with Lipton event.

About Lipton Tea

With more than 125 years of experience, Lipton is one of the world's great refreshment brands, with tea-based drinks including leaf tea, infusions, and ready-to-drink iced tea. For more information, please visit www.Lipton.com.

About Pepsi Lipton Tea Partnership

The Pepsi Lipton Tea partnership is a joint venture between PepsiCo and Unilever. The partnership includes a complete portfolio of ready-to-drink iced teas for every occasion, including Lipton Iced Tea, Pure Leaf Iced Tea and Brisk Iced Tea.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Promise, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company's sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company's growth in 2016.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands visit and the USLP visit: www.unileverusa.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jackie Miller

JMiller@golin.com

(212) 373-6056

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/start-your-engines-2018s-must-visit-route-66-road-trip-gems-for-your-summer-bucket-list-are-here-powered-by-lipton-and-tripadvisor-300653088.html

SOURCE PepsiCo