Stars of Gastronomy Turn Out for the World Restaurant Awards x Zacapa Rum Welcome Party in Paris

The exclusive event is ahead of the inaugural edition of The World Restaurant Awards being held in the Palais Brongniart on Monday night



PARIS, Feb. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Amanda Cohen, Mauro Colagreco, Kylie Kwong and Virgilio Martinez were among the gastronomy stars in attendance last night at the official Ron Zacapa rum opening event for The World Restaurant Awards 2019.

A new entry in the world of awards for culinary excellence, The World Restaurant Awards is celebrating the excellence, integrity, diversity and rich culture of the restaurant world, rather than awarding for the pinnacle of achievement. The awards were created by IMG, in partnership with restaurant journalist Joe Warwick working alongside gastronomic writer and broadcaster Andrea Petrini.

The judging panel, with a 50/50 gender split, consists of some of the leading lights of the culinary world, including some of the most established and rising chefs, food writers and professionals. Chefs on the panel include luminaries such as Elena Arzak, Alex Atala, Massimo Bottura, David Chang, Hélène Darroze, Daniel Humm, Dan Barber, René Redzepi, Ana Roš, Yotam Ottolenghi and Clare Smyth.

Guests at the Zacapa rum welcome event in Malro, Paris savoured exquisite Zacapa Old Fashioned cocktails and small plates curated by Malro head chef, Denny Imbroisi.

Zacapa Master Blender Lorena Vasquez said: "We are so pleased to be able to welcome the very best of the industry here tonight ahead of the first edition of the awards.

"I see clear parallels between what we do when crafting Zacapa rum in Guatemala, and what the best chefs do in the greatest restaurants around the world, which is why Zacapa's partnership with The World Restaurant Awards is such a good fit. It's about having the time, patience and skill to bring the richness of the flavours to the fore. Really, whether it's food or rum, we're all focused on letting the depth and layers of flavour speak for themselves.

"A huge part of the dining experience is a wonderful aperitif or digestif – incredible food deserves an exquisite accompaniment, so we're delighted Zacapa is the spirit of choice for The World Restaurant Awards.

"I hope our guests tonight enjoyed their little taste of Guatemala, sharing Zacapa with good friends. I wish them all great success, at the awards, of course, but also in everything that they do when they return home."

Cecile Rebbot, Director of The World Restaurant Awards, IMG, said: "It was great to get everyone together tonight for cocktails, all these talented restaurant people from around the world, ahead of the awards tomorrow. We can't do this event without great partners and it's a pleasure to get the chance to work with a quality brand like Zacapa as our spirit of choice for The World Restaurant Awards."

Winners of The World Restaurant Awards' 18 categories will be unveiled at a gala ceremony on Monday night.

