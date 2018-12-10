If your New Year’s resolution is to cut back on spending, you’ll be happy to know that you can get free coffee and tea at Starbucks every day in January as long as you bring in the chain’s new shiny silver reusable cup. The 16-ounce stainless steel “Brewed Refill” tumbler is now on sale for $40, which may seem like a lot, but if you need caffeine all the live-long day — it’s worth it.

How much will you really be saving? The monthlong promotion applies to grande drinks only, and one hot non-specialty coffee in New York City costs $2.89. If you order one on all 31 days of the month, that would normally cost $89.59. So in the long run, you would save about $50. If you drink coffee only on weekdays, there are 23 in January. Total savings amount to just over $26.

Even if you don’t get coffee at Starbucks that often, you would need to go just 14 times to make back the $40 you spent on a snazzy-looking tumbler. Plus, you’re helping to save the environment, and that’s priceless. The only downfalls are that you can’t order ahead through the app (obviously) and you can’t order any specialty drinks. That means no Starbucks secret menu items, womp womp.