The rumors are true! Starbucks is serving a new Tie-Dye Frappuccino for a limited time only starting Wednesday, July 10, at stores nationwide. The fashion trend may have peaked in the 1960s and ’70s (just ask your mom or dad), but with this drink it’s back and better than ever. Can you dig it?

Starbucks’ Tie-Dye Frappuccino features vibrant yellow, red and blue swirls colored by turmeric, red beet and spirulina, a dietary supplement made from algae. The chain did not disclose specific tasting notes in the product’s description, though it promises some sort of tropical fruit flavor that will “take you to your happiest place.” Right on!

Don’t be silly. Of course this thing comes with whipped cream. And then (for the full effect) it’s finished with a dusting of yellow, red and blue powders.

Sound good? Great. There’s only one thing: The Tie-Dye Frappuccino will be here and gone in a flash. Cool cats in the U.S. and Canada can snag one “for a few days” only starting July 10 while supplies last. If you miss out, don’t be like, all uncool. Order something funky fresh off the Starbucks secret menu instead.