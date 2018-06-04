Starbucks is adding one new drink and two food items to its permanent menu just in time for summer. Starting June 5, customers in the U.S. and Canada can order the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino, Chicken Chorizo & Tortilla Sous Vide Egg Bites, and the Kitchen Sink Cookie. Furthermore, the coffee chain has announced new limited-time-only items from the bakery.

The Serious Strawberry Frappuccino is Starbucks’ hot new take on the Strawberries and Crème variety. This fruity drink is built with a swirl of strawberry purée, a mixture of ice, milk, and “strawberry infusion blend,” another layer of strawberry purée, and vanilla whipped cream. One of these beauts will set you back somewhere between $4.95 and $5.45 for a grande.



Starbucks



Moving on to the Chicken Chorizo & Tortilla Sous Vide Egg Bites — this snack-sized egg offering is made with antibiotic-free chicken chorizo, chipotle salsa, and corn tortilla strips. One order comes with two egg bites and costs $4.45.



Starbucks



The Kitchen Sink Cookie was inspired by innovators looking to whip up a sweet treat with “whatever’s in the panty.” This baked good combines pecans, pretzels, marshmallows, and chocolate chunks and retails for $2.45.

Limited-time-only products making their way to the bakery this summer include a cutesy Frosted Doughnut Cake Pop, a Confetti Sugar Cookie, and a Summer Berry Swirl Croissant, which takes on raspberry, blackberry, and strawberry. For more interesting eats beyond the U.S. and its neighbor to the north, check out these 16 insane Starbucks international food items.