starbucks
Courtesy of Starbucks
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. Coffee & Tea
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. Coffee & Tea

Starbucks Debuts Gargantuan Reserve Roastery in Shanghai

By
Editor
This marks the company’s first international Reserve Roastery

In 2014, Starbucks opened the first Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle, Washington. Three years later, the chain has opened its newest and largest state-of-the-art coffee complex in China. The Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Shanghai covers an astonishing 30,000 square feet — twice the size of the Seattle Roastery and the equivalent of 40 average New York City apartments.

more on starbucks

“The affinity we have built with our employees and customers over the past 18 years in China is special and we knew we must bring the Reserve Roastery, our boldest, most premium store ever, to Shanghai, China’s bustling metropolitan hub and one of the world’s most dynamic retail destinations, as well as a gateway to customers from across Asia and the world,” Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz said in a statement. “We’ve created a space that both recognizes and celebrates our 46-year history of coffee leadership and retail innovation with China’s rich, diverse culture.”

starbucks

Courtesy of Starbucks


When customers walk through the doors, they’ll be faced with an intricate two-story, 40-ton copper cask with over 1,000 traditional Chinese stamps hand-engraved by Chinese artisans. At three coffee bars — one of which is 88 feet long — and a Teavana bar made from 3-D-printed recycled materials, thirsty patrons can choose from over 100 varieties of coffee and specially crafted tea.


Courtesy of Starbucks


For hungry guests: Princi Bakery, which just made its debut at the Seattle Roastery, will operate out of the Shanghai Roastery as well. More than 80 artisanal menu items designed by Rocco Princi will be baked on site daily by a team of 30 bakers and chefs. Some items customers can expect include flaky cornetti and focaccia sandwiches filled with Parma ham and Italian mozzarella.

starbucks

Courtesy of Starbucks


While the Roastery’s size may at first seem overwhelming, the company is offering its first-ever in-store augmented reality experience, which acts as an interactive tour guide for patrons itching to learn more about what goes on inside the building. By downloading the app — designed by Starbucks and powered by Alibaba — users can then point their phones at key features around the roastery for information on Starbucks “bean-to-cup” story.

This marks Starbucks’ first international Reserve Roastery. Others are slated to open in Milan and New York in 2018, and Tokyo in 2019. For more on the Seattle-based coffee chain, here are 20 things you didn’t know about Starbucks.

Click for slideshow
Purple Yam Cheesecake to Dragon Dumplings: 16 Starbucks Food Items You Won't Find in the U.S. Slideshow
Related Links
Starbucks Secret Menu Items and How to Order Them Like a Pro Slideshow15 Innovative Coffee Mug DesignsCelebrities' Favorite Coffee ShopsThe Best Italian Restaurant in Every State
Tags
news
starbucks
Shanghai
China
reserve roastery
coffee
tea
Teavana