Starbucks Releases 2017 Holiday Cups So You Can Grab Your Festive Latte

It’s the day after Halloween and that means one thing: Christmas is finally here. And nothing signals the start of the holiday season quite like the new Starbucks holiday cup — which, in fact, is celebrating its 20th anniversary!

Last year, Starbucks didn’t release its holiday design until November 9 (and in stores on November 10). But after much anticipation, this year’s design was revealed and available in stores November 1. In a nod to the adult coloring craze that started a couple of years ago, the chain says the design is meant to serve as a canvas for customers to color-in. It features a pair of hands holding red cups of coffee (a tribute to cups of years past, Starbucks says) connected by swirling ribbons and cheerful holiday scenes with splashes of red and green.



Starbucks



“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” Starbucks executive creative director Leanne Fremar said in a statement. “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

Hot beverages will also wear "Give Good" cup sleeves — the theme for this year's holiday campaign.



Starbucks



"Giving good can be as small as someone opening the door for you, or recognizing the people that enrich your life – your child’s teacher, a caregiver, a family friend,” Fremar said. “The holidays are a time to celebrate all the good we give to each other and our community.” (Here are 60 things you can do to fight hunger in America.)

Starbucks holiday cups are no stranger to controversy. When the designs aren’t festive enough, people cry that there’s a war on Christmas — such as the great plain red cup fiasco of 2015. And when cups are too festive, some are quick to say the chain is promoting one December holiday over the others.

When this year’s design leaked on Reddit — showing the red and white frenzy of presents, a tree, and star of Bethlehem — people grew upset that the cup gave prime real estate to Christmas symbols.

Who else is offended by the new Starbucks holiday cups? #Triggered pic.twitter.com/pfR3JlWnTR — jason meredith (@jasonmeredith) October 19, 2017

Regardless of what you think of the designs, we can’t wait to drink returning holiday coffee flavors Chestnut Praline, Caramel Brulée, and Peppermint Mocha. What will fill your cup? Check out these Starbucks secret menu items and how to order them like a pro.