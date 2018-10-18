  1. Home
Starbucks Is Selling the Cutest Pumpkin Spice Latte Nail Decals

Pumpkin spice, but make it fashion
#PSL nails.

Pumpkin spice latte lovers can now wear the coveted fall flavor on their fingertips, thanks to Starbucks’ new collaboration with Skinny Dip Nail. For about $6.50, #PSL fans can get two sheets of fall-inspired nail stickers designed by fashion influencer twins Lucy and Lydia Connell.

The Best Pumpkin Spice Lattes in Every State (That Aren’t From Starbucks)

Decals include a ghost, fire, eyeballs, pumpkins, moons, stars, bats, leaves, coffee, acorns, woodland animals, and saucy words like “spicy,” “hot,” and “#PSL.” One sheet’s designs are cute and autumnal, while the other is spooky and fierce. Just pop them on an already painted nail, then throw some clear lacquer over the top for a longer-lasting look.

Unfortunately for those in the U.S., these decals are available in Starbucks stores in the U.K. only. On the other hand, consumers are able to order them online through Skinny Dip London’s website, and the shipping for five to eight business days is just an extra £5. If you want to track your shipment, you’ll have to wait six to nine days and pay £20, which is less than what you spend on Starbucks during the week anyway — although this PSL isn’t exactly the best one for you.

