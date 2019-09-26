The first day of fall is officially behind us and even though Halloween is still to come, it’s time to start thinking about the glitz and glam of winter holidays. Starbucks is kicking off the countdown with a sneak peek of its new seasonal products, including a handful of super sparkly statement tumblers and reusable water bottles for under $25.

If you were in the market for a cold cup last year, you might recognize the Iridescent Cold Cup in Bling Platinum. Even if you weren’t exactly looking, you probably saw it glistening from the shelves anyway because it is just so incredibly shiny. That’s coming back this year, and it’ll also be available in neon pink. Both hold 24 ounces of coffee and are priced at $19.95.



Courtesy of Starbucks

Also new this year is the Mirror Glitter Cold Cup ($18.95), the Pink Cold Cup ($18.95), the Glitter Gradient Pink Cold Cup ($22.95), the 12-ounce Green Confetti Tumbler ($19.95) and the 20-ounce Gold Water Bottle ($22.95). Caffeine seekers save 10 cents each time they bring the reusable cups into Starbucks for their drinks.



Photo modified: Courtesy of Starbucks Pink Cold Cup, Mirror Glitter Cold Cup, Glitter Gradient Pink Cold Cup and Gold Water Bottle.

In the same holiday announcement, Starbucks confirmed the return of its Christmas Blend, which has been around since 1984. The full-bodied coffee features Sumatran beans aged three to five years blended with coffees from Colombia, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia. Starbucks’ Christmas Blend is available in whole bean, ground and decaf for $14.95 per 16-ounce bag. Festive java and glimmering cups are just two reasons why you should drink more coffee.