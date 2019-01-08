PSLs are nothing but a memory as we move into the new year, but CSLs, on the other hand, have only just begun. What on God’s green Earth is that, you ask? Starbucks has released its first new drink for 2019, and it’s called the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte, which reportedly tastes just like cookie butter in a cup. Now that’s something we can get behind.

The cozy new coffee starts with espresso and milk flavored with notes of brown butter and vanilla, then gets finished off with cinnamon and nutmeg. Guests can order it hot, iced or as a Frappuccino starting January 8. This is not a permanent menu item though, so get it while supplies last.



Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks has also announced two never-before-seen bakery items inspired by the classic combo of ham and cheese — firstly, the new Ham, Cheddar and Peppers Sous Vide Egg Bites made with cage-free eggs, cheddar, cottage and Monterey Jack cheese, onions, uncured ham and red and green bell peppers. The new egg bites are being launched alongside a new Ham & Swiss Panini with layers of smoky-sweet ham and Swiss cheese topped with Dijon butter spread between baguette slices.



Courtesy of Starbucks Left: Ham, Cheddar and Peppers Sous Vide Egg Bites / Right: Ham & Swiss Panini

Sounds like 2019 is off to a good start! But if your resolution is to get a little crazy and order something outside your comfort zone, perhaps you’d benefit from something a little freakier off the Starbucks secret menu.