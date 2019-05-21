Star Chefs Unite For Eighth Annual Sunday Supper Benefit On June 2

EDENS will Host Benefit for James Beard Foundation's Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Program



WASHINGTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, June 2, EDENS, one of the nation's leading retail real estate companies, and the Union Market District welcome a star-studded lineup of renowned chefs -- from D.C. to L.A. to La Paz, Bolivia -- for the 8th annual Sunday Supper at Union Market. A benefit for the James Beard Foundation's Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL) Program, Sunday Supper raises funds to advance the next generation of women chefs and owners who aim to expand and grow their businesses. The annual summer celebration rooted in the tradition of gathering at the table to honor the people and passion behind great food will take place at 5PM at La Cosecha (1270 4th Street NE, Washington, DC), offering a first look inside the contemporary Latin American market opening in the Union Market District later this summer. Tickets for the family-style feast are available at www.unionmarketdc.com/sundaysupper.



This year's Sunday Supper will feature some of the nation's best chefs, including James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Mary Sue Milliken (Border Grill Restaurants, Los Angeles), the recent Julia Child Award honoree and a champion of women in culinary leadership. D.C. rising stars Johanna Hellrigl (Doi Moi, Bird's Eye Coffee Bar & Eatery) and Daniela Moreira (Timber Pizza, Call Your Mother) will join several renowned culinary talents opening soon at La Cosecha, such as Juan Manuel Barrientos (ElCielo in Miami, Bogota and Medellin, Colombia), Sebastian Quiroga (Ali Pacha in La Paz, Bolivia), and Christian Irabien (Amparo). Emmy-nominated Outstanding Culinary Host, cookbook author and James Beard Award winner Pati Jinich (Pati's Mexican Table) will serve as a featured chef and the host for Sunday Supper.

Sunday Supper is particularly proud to include several of Washington's alums of the Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL) program including, Violeta Edelman (Dolcezza), Fiona Lewis (District Fishwife), Daniella Senior (Colada Shop), and Suzanne Simon (Chaia).

Culinary and cocktail talent will be in full force for the reception and dessert offerings. D.C. favorites and Union Market District friends Gina Chersevani (Buffalo & Bergen), Camila Arango (Pluma), and Victoria Lai (Ice Cream Jubilee) join celebrated pastry chefs Tiffany Macisaac (Buttercream Bakeshop) and Paola Velez (Kith/ Kin), along with Arepa Zone, Peruvian Brothers, La Casita, Arcay Chocolates and Cafe Unido. Wines for Sunday Supper will be curated by Grand Cata who will be opening their second location at La Cosecha.

Sunday Supper is a primary fundraiser for the Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL) program, a James Beard Foundation program initiated by EDENS' CEO Jodie W. McLean and presented with Babson College, the nation's leading school for entrepreneurship. "The WEL fellows represent an amazing and diverse cohort of women from across the country, each committed to reach for greater success," said McLean. "By providing these owners with access to the tools and financial training needed to operate thriving, scalable businesses, they are empowered to advance as leaders in their industry and their community."

Now in its third year with 40 fellows hailing from 22 states across the U.S., the program will soon announce its selection of women entrepreneurs for the next class taking place this fall. "The WEL program gave me the opportunity and resources to take a focused look at myself and my business, where I wanted to go and what I needed to get there, and now I'm getting ready to open my second restaurant Piccolina," said James Beard Foundation Award nominee and DC WEL fellow chef Amy Brandwein (Centrolina).

"The Foundation is deeply committed to supporting women as they step into leadership roles and business ownership," says Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "Through the support of Sunday Supper and the passion and commitment of Jodie McLean and her team at EDENS, we have been able to build this critical program to advance women entrepreneurs. We know that when more women are at the helm, we can build a stronger, more inclusive industry."

Tickets for Sunday Supper are available for $275. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit www.unionmarketdc.com/sundaysupper . Follow Sunday Supper on Twitter at @SundaySupperDC and #SundaySupperDC.

Sunday Supper is made possible through the support of its partners including Bond Events, Amaryllis, Acqua Panna + S. Pellegrino, Baldor Foods, Beer Institute, Fells Point Wholesale Meats, Melissa's, Samuel & Sons Seafood and more. Sunday Supper would also like to thank its generous sponsors, including the Sachiko Kuno Foundation, Artemis, Berkeley Capital Advisors, BBS&G, Bohler Engineering, Brickman Family Foundation, Brown Advisory, Carl M. Freeman Foundation, CohnReznick, HFF, JBG Smith, Linowes and Blocher, New Columbia Solar, Potomac Construction Services, PNC, TEEL Construction, Securitas and more.

About EDENS:

EDENS is a retail real estate owner, operator and developer of a nationally leading portfolio of 125 places. Our purpose is to enrich community through human engagement. We know that when people come together, they feel a part of something bigger than themselves and prosperity follows— economically, socially, culturally and soulfully. EDENS has 250 employees across offices in key markets including Washington, D.C., Boston, Dallas, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, Houston and Denver. For additional information about the company and its retail real estate portfolio, visit www.edens.com or follow @WeAreEDENS.

About the Union Market District:

The Union Market District is a place where businesses of all sizes launch, scale and innovate; a place for creative minds and businesses to connect, thrive, discover and make D.C. their own. Located a short walk from the United States Capitol and NoMa/Gallaudet Metro station, the Union Market District is a 45-acre historic urban development where, at its core, sits the acclaimed food market, Union Market. Since opening in September 2012, Union Market has created its own thriving international community now averaging nearly 3 million visitors annually. For more information about the Union Market District, please visit www.unionmarketdc.com or follow @UnionMarketDC on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About La Cosecha

La Cosecha is a contemporary marketplace celebrating centuries of Latin American heritage. As a culinary embassy, La Cosecha is designed for community and conversation with a philanthropic mission to foster business education throughout Latin America. Seasonal experiences are curated in partnership with Latin American embassies, eclectic tastemakers and artistic contributors. The harvest, la cosecha, is the natural time of joyfully reaping what has been cultivated by a dynamic community. ¡Celebremos! For more information about La Cosecha and our retail partners, visit lacosechadc.com or follow @LaCosechaDC.

About James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation's mission is to promote Good Food for Good™. For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the James Beard Awards, unique dining experiences at the James Beard House and around the country, scholarships, hands-on learning, and a variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has built a platform for chefs and asserted the power of gastronomy to drive behavior, culture, and policy change around food. To that end, the Foundation has also created signature impact-oriented initiatives that include our Women's Leadership Programs aimed at addressing the gender imbalance in the culinary industry; advocacy training through our Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change; and the James Beard Foundation Leadership Awards that shine a spotlight on successful change makers. The organization is committed to giving chefs and their colleagues a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. For more information, visit jamesbeard.org; subscribe to the digital newsletter Beard Bites; and follow @beardfoundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/star-chefs-unite-for-eighth-annual-sunday-supper-benefit-on-june-2-300854416.html

SOURCE EDENS