On-Staff Sommelier for Wine Refrigeration Clients

Cold Craft, Inc. hires sommelier to assist clients with their wine collections or wine education.

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan King, CS, FWS, Wine Consultant is the newest edition to the Cold Craft team and with her comes a fresh approach to help wine refrigeration clients maximize their collection and enjoyment of wine.

Susan has spent 25 years in various high-tech executive and leadership roles, which allowed her the opportunity to travel all over the globe. While traveling, she was introduced to wines from all different regions of the world (and a few beers too). When she hung up her career in tech, she decided she wanted to work in the wine industry.

She then attended the Professional Culinary Institute and achieved her Certified Sommelier designation from the Court of Master Sommeliers. She worked for the fine wine distributor Henry Wine Group for 9 years, but for the past two years she has worked with private and corporate clients, specializing in creating fun/educational events, and counts the Silicon Valley Capital Club, Fenwick & West, Cloudera, Saratoga Country Club, and Saratoga Retirement Community as some of her clients.

In addition to her Certified Sommelier designation, Susan is also a French Wine Scholar and Master of Rhone with the French Wine Society, and WSET Advanced Sommelier. In less than a week she had already been meeting with clients via Facetime and Zoom to understand what clients need to take full advantage of their wine cellars including which wines to buy as investments, how to round out a wine collection, and educational programs such as How to Read a Wine Menu Like a Pro, etc. Cold Craft is excited to add Susan King, and her expertise in wine care, storage, education and enjoyment to our team.

"Many of our clients were busy building their careers and now they want to collect, enjoy and showcase wine, Cold Craft wants to help them do that. Whether our clients want to explore different/new varietals, know more about the history of wine or how to pick out a special wine for an event or pairing; we want our clients to say, I got a sommelier." Susan Nichol, CEO Cold Craft, Inc.

Cold Craft, Inc. is a full-service HVAC R firm in the San Francisco Bay Area since 1991, specializing in wine cellar refrigeration, geothermal heating and cooling and grocery store refrigeration. www.coldcraft.com

