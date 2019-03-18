St. Patrick's Day Ain't Over Until ShamrockFest Says It Is

HiBall Events extends St. Paddy's Day celebrations with massive RFK festival



WASHINGTON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBall Events brings ShamrockFest, DC's biggest St. Patrick's Day festival, to RFK stadium on Saturday, March 23, for an all-day party filled with drinks, music, and shenanigans.

After a short hiatus, HiBall Events has finally put ShamrockFest back under its umbrella of premier parties that include the Big Night New Year's Eve parties in DC and around the country. The revamped celebration of all things Irish is going to be bigger and better than ever with various beer, liquor, and food options courtesy of event sponsors Guinness, Magners, and Jameson, and a sweet entertainment lineup of over 30 acts including bands like the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, the Boston-based ska-punk band famous for "The Impression That I Get," and DJs like DC's own DJ Kool ( "Let Me Clear My Throat") and Brandi Cyrus, Miley's sister, who is doing a full-length DJ set.

Also on tap will be a St. Paddy's scavenger hunt benefitting the National Kidney Foundation, a Shamrockfest sponsor, where the winner scores a free trip to Ireland including airfare, lodging, and a custom excursion by Tenon Tours, another festival sponsor. The fun continues with on-stage competitions including lads and lasses vying for Best Kilt and Best Irish Spirit. There will even be an Irish jig contest (but Irish dancers from the O'Neill-James School of Irish Dance who will be performing can't enter since they're professionals). Add in vendors offering authentic Irish crafts and carnival rides for the kids to round out a day of fun for the whole family.

"St. Patrick's Day should really be St. Patrick's Week," says HiBall Events CEO Rich Shea. "The fun of this classic Irish-American tradition shouldn't be limited to just one day, so we're here to show that the celebration doesn't need to end at last call on the 17th."

When: Saturday, March 23, 2019; Noon – 8pm

Where: RFK Stadium Festival Grounds, 2400 E Capitol St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Tickets: $24.99 - $69.99

For more info and to purchase, visit https://www.shamrockfest.com/tickets. See full details at https://www.shamrockfest.com/.

ABOUT HIBALL EVENTS

HiBall Events is one of America's leading event production and promotion companies. With over 20 years of experience, HiBall Events has produced thousands of events from coast-to-coast, including some of the largest New Year's Eve galas in America: Big Night® New Year's Galas in DC, Baltimore, San Diego, Chicago, Nashville and New Orleans; music festivals, theme parties celebrating popular holidays like St. Patrick's Day and Halloween, and large bar tours in cities across the US.

CONTACT:

Rich Shea

703-930-1655, 211168@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-patricks-day-aint-over-until-shamrockfest-says-it-is-300813878.html

SOURCE HiBall Events