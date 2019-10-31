ST  K Salutes the Brave and Bold with Veterans Day Limited-Edition Packaging

Cold Brew Coffee Company is Supporting Nonprofit Organization Veterans Expeditions with Special Packaging and Donation



BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a brand that stands for bold passions and actions, STōK Cold Brew Coffee is proud to show its support this Veterans Day with limited-edition camo packaging on its 48 oz. Protein Espresso product. The product, on shelves through early December, will support Veterans Expeditions and STōK will further support them with a donation.

Colorado-based Veterans Expeditions (VetEx) is a veteran-led, 501c3 chartered nonprofit organization that began in 2010 to enhance the lives of the nation's veterans. VetEx focuses on outdoor expeditions that incentivize growth, adventure, excitement and comradery amongst its veteran population. STōK's donation will support VetEx's 2020 programing, as STōK will be title sponsor for the organization's 2020 Ice Climbing Expeditions taking place across the country.

"STōK is a brand that truly believes in those that show boldness and bravery," said Lindsey Morgan, Director of Marketing for STōK Cold Brew Coffee. "We're proud to support Veterans Expeditions and their empowering programs that help veterans to overcome challenges through outdoor training and leadership. STōK's mission is to turn passions into actions, and we believe VetEx makes a huge impact by supporting the passions of the military community."

The limited-edition packaging is featured on STōK's 48 oz. Protein Espresso product, found at most large grocery stores nationwide. The coffee camo packackaging features custom artwork and a spirited message from STōK saluting the "brave & bold" with a message of "thanks" to the country's collective veterans.

"Because we are veteran-led, we recognize the issues and struggles that those who served deal with everyday," said Nick Watson, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Veterans Expeditions. "By powering our ice climbing program, STōK will help hundreds of military veterans get involved in outdoor experiences that strengthen our veteran community."

This Veterans Day, STōK invites you to join them in thanking our veterans. Donate or learn more about Veterans Expeditions at: https://www.vetexpeditions.com/, and fuel up your morning with the coffee camo 48 oz. Protein Espresso product. To find the product near you, visit: https://www.stokbrew.com/where-to-buy/. To learn more about STōK's support for veterans, visit: https://www.stokbrew.com/about-stok/

About STōK Cold Brew Coffee:

STōK Cold Brew Coffee was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve and single-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth, visit SToKBrew.com, and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew.

About Danone North America:

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

