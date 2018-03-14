ST  K Brews Two New Offerings: Yerba Mate Cold Brew Tea and Protein Cold Brew Coffee

Yerba Mate Cold Brew Tea touts 75 percent more caffeine[i] plus less sugar[ii], while Protein Cold Brew Coffee helps fuel your daily grind with 16 grams of protein

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STōK was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. This year, the brand is elevating its brews with Protein Cold Brew Coffee and moving beyond the bean with Yerba Mate Cold Brew Tea in Slightly Sweet and Peach flavors.

With as much protein as two large eggs and a slice of bacon per serving (16 g)iii and an excellent source of calcium, Protein Cold Brew Coffee delivers an ultra-smooth, never chalky flavor. STōK steeps its responsibly sourced cold brew for 10 slow hours, then adds a shot of espresso to round it out.

"At STōK, we are obsessed with great coffee," said Lindsey Morgan, Director of Marketing for STōK. "But we are thrilled to expand beyond coffee to tea, with a delicious, not-too-sweet Yerba Mate Tea that delivers that great tasting caffeine boost our consumers have come to know and love."

In Slightly Sweet and Peach varieties, STōK Yerba Mate Cold Brew Tea delivers 75 percent more caffeine than standard ready-to-drink iced teas.i Yerba mate is the perfect partner for STōK's cold brew black tea, delivering a unique taste that's not too sweet.

Whether it's coffee or tea, STōK is brewed low and slow, with time and patience, not extra heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brew coffees and teas in multi-serve and single serve formats.

STōK cold brew products are available at retailers nationwide. For more information visit STōKBrew.com http://www.sodeliciousdairyfree.com/.

About STōK

STōK was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve and single serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth, visit STōKBrew.com.

About DanoneWave

Headquartered in White Plains, New York, and Broomfield, Colorado, the mission of DanoneWave is to bring health through food to as many people as possible via its diverse offering of dairy and plant-based foods in high growth and evolving categories. The ambition of DanoneWave is to produce healthful foods that create economic and social value and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Every time we eat and drink, we vote for the world we want. And as the largest public benefit corporation in the US, DanoneWave is taking bold steps for social good in North America. DanoneWave is a subsidiary of Danone and more information is available at http://www.danone.com/en/for-all/our-mission-in-action/danone-whitewave/.

i STōK tea has approximately 70 grams of caffeine per 12 oz. serving; standard ready-to-drink black tea has 39 mg caffeine per 12 oz. USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference, Release 28. Data consistent with typical ready-to-drink black tea.

ii STōK Slightly Sweet Tea has 13 grams of sugar per 12 oz. serving; leading ready-to-drink sweetened teas average 31 grams of sugar per 12 oz.

iii STOK Espresso Protein Coffee: 16g protein per 12 oz serving; 2 large eggs and 1 slice bacon: 15.4g protein. USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference. Release 28. Data consistent with typical large eggs and bacon.

