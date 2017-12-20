SPX FLOW Awarded Contract to Establish High-Value Dairy Ingredients Plant in Spain

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) today announced that it has been awarded a contract worth approximately $60 million to establish a dairy ingredients plant in Galicia, Spain.

The contract calls for SPX FLOW to design and provide a completely integrated solution that maximizes return on skimmed milk by manufacturing high-value dry dairy components.

The greenfield project will have the capacity to process milk using membrane solutions for milk fractionation and drying technology to produce milk protein powders for infant formula, sports and clinical nutritional products. The completed facility will feature an array of SPX FLOW fluid handling components and process technologies including valves, pumps, heat exchangers, homogenizers, separators and mixers.

SPX FLOW is also offering the customer a comprehensive aftermarket support solution as this new plant moves from concept into full commercial production. Work on the project will commence immediately and it is anticipated the plant will begin operating in early 2020.

"We continue to leverage our global dairy processing expertise to expand our presence and install base in Europe," said Dwight Gibson, President, SPX FLOW Food and Beverage. "We look forward to working closely with the customer to establish a state-of-the-art milk powder plant to help them grow their global export business."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) is a global supplier of highly engineered solutions, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services, into the food and beverage, power and energy and industrial end markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $2 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

