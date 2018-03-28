Spring to Loire 2018: Celebrate Spring with Loire Valley Wines

The region's annual walk-around tasting returns for its 5th edition, to take place in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Houston

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the return of warmer days, the fifth edition of Loire Valley Wines' exclusive annual tasting Spring to Loire is back! And trust us: you won't want to miss this year's gatherings in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and for the very first time, Houston.

"In 2017, Loire Valley wines confirmed their strong position in the US. The country is indeed Loire's first export market with growth in value and volume reaching respectively 12.3% and 9.5%," said Pierre-Jean Sauvion, Head of Interloire Communications Committee. "Because of increased demand nationally, we decided to extend our signature event to include the city of Houston, TX, in our Spring to Loire wine tour this year."

2018 Spring to Loire: The agenda

New York, April 10: Second at Eventi Hotel (849 6th Avenue, 10001)

Chicago, April 12: Atrium at the J.Parker (1816 N Clark Street, 60614)

Houston, April 17: Wooster's Garden (3315 Milan St, 77006)

San Francisco, April 19: Tank 18 (1345 Howard Street, 94103)

Spring to Loire: A preview of what's to come

With over 350 high-quality wines featured including the latest vintages, Spring to Loire will allow participants to explore Loire's diverse offer and styles:

Sparkling – As France's leading producer of sparkling wine after Champagne, the Loire Valley offers elegant and delicate bubbles with nutty and floral aromas to add glamour to your spring celebration.

Whites wines – Capturing the key aromatic characteristics of the region's grapes such as Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin or Melon de Bourgogne, Loire's whites are elegant, complex, and display great depth and freshness.

Rosés – The second largest producer of AOC rosés, Loire's rosés shine bright with characteristics of quality varietals such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Gamay or local grapes such as Grolleau or Pineau d'Aunis. From dry to sweet, still to sparkling and light to medium-bodied, these wines are ultimate crowd-pleasers.

Red Wines – Made from a diversity of varietals such as with Cabernet Franc or Pinot Noir, these wines express the essence of the region: fruit-forward and friendly, they are easy to drink and pair well with a variety of food.

Spring to Loire participants will also have the opportunity to attend educational seminars on topics such as "Exploring the fines bulles from Loire Valley" or "The hard to beat Cabernet Franc from Loire Valley" and meet with experts from several of Loire's iconic regions.

The spring season could not be fully enjoyed without popping open a fresh, fruity and friendly bottle from Loire Valley's region. Register for Spring to Loire using the following link: SPRING TO LOIRE 2018 REGISTRATION.

About Loire Valley Wines

The Loire Valley, referred to as the Garden of France, is known for its magnificent chateaux, rich history and runs at the heart of France with 5 distinct wine regions - Pays Nantais, Anjou, Saumur, Touraine, Centre-Loire – each with its own characteristics of grapes, appellations and styles. The wine-growing regions dotting the Loire's banks feature no less than 4,000 wineries, 170,000 acres of vineyards and 79 appellations of origin and 1 IGP thus making the Loire Valley the third largest French wine making region. Producing 380 million bottles per year – be they red, rosé or white; still or sparkling; dry or semi-dry, supple or sweet – the Loire Valley is France's leading producer of white wines and ranks second for rosés. The region as a whole exports 68 million bottles every year to 157 export markets.

