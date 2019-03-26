Sprig Is Now The Most Widely Distributed CBD Beverage In The United States

With the help of the Anheuser-Busch wholesaler network, Sprig has expanded distribution into 17 states.



LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprig, the market leader in cannabis-infused beverages, announced today the company's expansion into eight additional states. Sprig is widely distributed and sold in a total of 17 states with over 4,000 accounts, making it the leading-selling CBD beverage in the United States.

Primarily distributed by independent Anheuser-Busch and Pepsi wholesalers, Sprig is currently sold in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Kentucky, Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Maine, and Rhode Island.

"Now that the Farm Bill has passed, there are a lot of brands that are entering the space, trying to cash in on a red-hot trend," says Lisi Willner, VP of Marketing at Sprig. "Sprig has been around for almost five years now. While many of these new companies were busy standing up brands, we've been quietly strengthening our supply chain, infrastructure, and distribution network. As a result, many of the country's top retailers have come to us for their first foray into CBD beverages."

Anheuser-Busch distributors such as Fabiano Brothers, who cover parts of Michigan and Wisconsin, are benefitting too.

"We saw this category as a huge opportunity," says Tom Clark, Director of Sales and Marketing at Fabiano Brothers. "CBD products have exploded on to the scene. Sprig is the market leader in CBD infused soda and the first beverage company to offer a great tasting CBD soda in a variety of flavors. Sprig's category innovation has allowed us as a distributor to be active in a new space, within a beverage category that will only continue to grow."

CBD is a non-psychoactive component found in the cannabis plant and is known for its healing and wellness properties. Sprig comes in four flavors, three of which are zero sugar. Each can of Sprig has 20mg of hemp-derived CBD.

Founded in 2015, Sprig is a California-based beverage manufacturer specializing in sparkling THC and CBD-infused drinks. The company's award-winning THC-infused soda was sold in hundreds of dispensaries throughout the state of California, and its CBD-infused soda is sold nationwide. Learn more at www.drinksprig.com.

