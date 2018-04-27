Sports Experts Reveal Competitive Edge Using NASA-Developed Formula The Right Stuff in New Video Series

BOULDER, Colo., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly a decade, experts and athletes at hundreds of professional teams and top-rated colleges across the United States have been taking advantage of the unmatched benefits of NASA-developed, The Right Stuff® hydration drink additive. Today, Wellness Brands, parent company of The Right Stuff, announced the first in a series of new informative videos, in which experts describe the multiple benefits and diverse applications of The Right Stuff as an integral part of their training, performance and sports success.

Leading sports dietitians, coaches, and athletic trainers offer insights into their personalized programs addressing issues such as dehydration, cramping, fatigue, recovery, and even, jet lag. The videos from successful, serious athletes describe the difference it makes for them on the field, court, mat and ice. These professionals and athletes have discovered the exceptional advantages of The Right Stuff for performance, safety, and health. Now athletes can learn about them too. Check out the first video here.

https://YouTube/TheRightStuffNASADrink

"We are very excited to share this series. The videos will be invaluable as insights are provided by a distinguished group of performance experts," said David Belaga, President/CEO Wellness Brands.

The Right Stuff was developed by NASA scientists who conducted dozens of studies to develop and optimize a solution that combats astronauts' severe dehydration they suffer from upon re-entry into Earth's gravity. Studies show The Right Stuff is far superior for:

Fighting dehydration symptoms (cramps, headaches, muscle fatigue, etc.)

Protecting the body from overheating during times of intense exertion and in high heat settings

Increasing endurance by over 20 percent more than any other NASA-tested formula.

Click on the link above to enjoy the first video and be sure to sign up to have all future videos automatically sent to your email.

Learn more at www.TheRightStuff-USA.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-experts-reveal-competitive-edge-using-nasa-developed-formula-the-right-stuff-in-new-video-series-300637820.html

SOURCE Wellness Brands, Inc.