The Spoetzl Brewery, Maker of Shiner, Donates to Fire Departments Following New Braunfels Fire at Wurstfest Grounds

SHINER, Texas, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas, the 110-year-old independent craft brewery and brewer of the iconic Shiner Bock, announced today a contribution of $12,000 to six local fire departments that responded to the fire that broke out on the Wurstfest grounds in New Braunfels, Texas on November 15, 2019. The contribution is being divided equally among the local fire departments in New Braunfels, Seguin, Canyon Lake, Cibolo, Schertz and Selma.

Jimmy Mauric, Shiner's Brewmaster, stated, "We were saddened to hear of the fire at Wurstfest. Fortunately, no one was injured. Our brewery's participation in Wurstfest goes back many years, and I have personally tapped the ceremonial "first firkin" at Wurstfest for the past 15 years. After we received word that the Wurstfest Association has resources in place to finance its rebuilding and repair efforts, we decided to acknowledge the various local fire departments that responded to the blaze and kept the damage from being far worse."

Shiner Beers is making the donation in connection with its "Shiner's Got Your Back" program which provides financial assistance to small communities in the wake of unforeseen disasters. Previous donations under this program provided support for relief efforts following a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma in 2013; a fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas in 2013; a flood in Wimberly, Texas in 2015; a tornado in Canton, Texas in 2017; and a tornado in Robertson County, Texas in 2019. Shiner Beers also directly contributes to relief efforts following larger scale disasters and did so most recently in the wake of Hurricane Michael in 2018.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for the many German and Czech settlers in Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country, available in all 50 states and Mexico. But every drop of our award-winning beer is still brewed right where it all started 110 years ago. Visit us at www.shiner.com.

