SPM Communications Kicks Off Its 20th Year With New Business Wins

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPM Communications, a public relations, crisis management and social media marketing agency, has been named PR agency of record for Spence Diamonds and RW Garcia.

Spence Diamonds, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based diamond retailer, initially selected SPM to provide PR support for its North Texas store openings, then expanded the relationship to include all brand PR and influencer strategy in the U.S. and Canada. The company is the only brick-and-mortar diamond retailer in the U.S. and Canada to focus its business on the growing millennial trend toward sustainable, ethically sourced lab-created diamonds while also selling the earth-mined counterparts.

SPM also grows its better-for-you food brand roster with the addition of Scotts Valley, California-based RW Garcia, makers of organic corn chips, tortilla chips and artisan crackers that are verified non-GMO and certified gluten-free and kosher. SPM will serve as PR agency of record for the national brand.

"Our new partners share one very important thing in common – a passion for making the world a better place, whether through healthier eating, sustainably produced products or social commitment," said SPM founder and President Suzanne Miller. "These have been areas of focus for us since we opened our doors, and after 20 years, they are more relevant than ever to media and consumers."

About SPM Communications Inc.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2019, Dallas-based SPM Communications is ranked in the top 20 independent food and beverage specialty PR firms in the U.S. by O'Dwyer's. The company provides media and influencer relations, crisis management and social media marketing to multiple brands within its areas of expertise, including national and regional restaurant, food, retail, apparel and lifestyle brands. More information is available at Instagram and Twitter @spmcomm, and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/spmcommunications.

