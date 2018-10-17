SPLENDA® Sweetener Yellow Packets Return to IHOP and Applebee's Restaurants

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic IHOP and Applebee's restaurants and Heartland Food Products Group (Heartland FPG), maker of America's number one sweetener asked for by name, have announced an amicable resolution of their differences that will bring SPLENDA® Brand made-in-America sweetener to IHOP and Applebee's guests in U.S. locations.

Consumers can find SPLENDA® Brand sweetener in stars-and-stripes yellow packets at IHOP and Applebee's locations in the near future. "When consumers see the yellow packet they think SPLENDA® Brand sweetener. As America's number one sweetener asked for by name, SPLENDA® Brand Sweetener strives to help make each cup of coffee, tea or other beverage the best, great-tasting experience it can be," says Ted Gelov, Heartland FPG CEO. "Only SPLENDA® No Calorie Sweetener is made in America, guaranteeing it is of the highest quality."

"IHOP and Applebee's restaurants continuously strive to bring their guests the best restaurant experience. IHOP and Applebee's recognize that consumers ask for SPLENDA® by name and look for the iconic SPLENDA® trademarks," say Jay Johns, SVP Operations for IHOP, and Kevin Carroll, SVP Operations for Applebee's.

About Heartland Food Products Group

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks. Visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com. The SPLENDA® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1992. Today, the SPLENDA® Brand is the #1 LCS brand in the $72 billion global sweetener market with market shares that are more than twice those of its nearest competitor. Since the acquisition of the SPLENDA® Brand in 2015, Heartland Food Products Group has launched SPLENDA ZERO® Liquid Sweetener and a line of SPLENDA® Naturals Stevia Sweeteners, two of the greatest innovations in the brand's history.

