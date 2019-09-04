Spirits Veteran Named President of Medea Vodka Brand

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medea, Inc. today announced the appointment of Tyson B. Gomez as President of Medea Spirits, LLC. Mr. Gomez, a seasoned veteran in the world of spirits and marketing, has spent the past two decades building and refining his expertise in the highly competitive industry. He will be responsible for managing all Medea Vodka business.

In announcing the appointment, Medea Inc., CEO Brandon Laidlaw, said, "We could not have gained a person with more sales, management and fiscal expertise than Tyson Gomez. His relations both on and off premise, coupled with his marketing experience, will provide our company with enhanced value and a competitive edge. Tyson Gomez is the right person to lead the next phase of growth for our company."

Most recently, Mr. Gomez was National Account Manager for Beam Suntory, where he managed relationships, sales and distributors for Costco wholesale nationally. Prior to Beam Suntory, he served for more than a decade at Costco Wholesale as the Liquor Buyer for Spirits and inventory control supervisor for multiple departments.

When introduced in 2014, Medea Vodka was the world's first and only spirit to use technology on its personally programmable bottles. Medea Vodka received world-wide acceptance and interest from consumers and critics alike, growing its business and product distribution to more than 40 states nationwide as well as Europe, Asia, Canada and Latin America. Medea Vodka is the recipient of gold medals for both its smooth taste and packaging. Hailing from Schiedam, the Netherlands, Medea Vodka is produced by the House of Herman Jansen, one of the oldest family-owned distilleries since 1777. Medea is an ultra-premium vodka, made with premium non-GMO European grain and artesian water in Schiedam, Holland.

For more information please visit http://www.medeavodka.com

