SPIRIBAM: Join the Global Buzz of Old Fashioned Cocktail Week Nov. 2-11 2017

For ten days in November, bartenders around the world will rally to set aside their shakers and reach for their mixing spoons.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- For ten days in November, bartenders around the world will rally to set aside their shakers, and reach for their mixing spoons. SPIRIBAM, North America's subsidiary of Martinique's Rhum J.M partners with Old Fashioned Week (OFW) to sweep into town for this global celebration of the king of all cocktails. Intending to double the impact from its second year in 2016, Old Fashioned Week 2017 now launches with ambassadors in ten zones, covering most of the world's most high profile cocktail cities. This embassy of top spirits experts and writers will help inspire bars to serve up the most classic, innovative, original, premium or daringly different Old Fashioned cocktails. They aim to extend the legend that makes it the most enduring and popular cocktail in quality bars (in the World's 50 Best Bars). Bars are invited to participate by registering on the OFW website by Oct. 20; all set for Old Fashioned Week from 2-11 November. So expect to hear that call of the Old Fashioned, enticing discerning cocktail drinkers to their favorite bars. www.old-fashioned-week.com

Old Fashioned Week will target over 600 bars in 2017, with the confident aim to increase to 1,000 bars in 2018. It has blossomed from its modest creation by Michael Landart of popular neighborhood bar Maria Loca in Paris, and rum enthusiast Cyrille Hugon, to become a worldwide celebration. For 2017, it partners internationally with six renowned brands: Angostura Bitters, Havana Club rum, Altos tequila (for U.S. activities), J.M Agricole Rhum from Martinique, Monkey Shoulder blended Scotch malt whisky, Wild Turkey bourbon whiskey. Participating bars will serve Old Fashioneds using at least two of these brands. Beyond that, they can freely use their other regular listed spirits. Consumers can expect to enjoy individually conceived events, promotions, and generally good "old fashioned" drinking fun. Bars, and also retail shops, can announce their activities on the Old Fashioned Week website and show off their creations via OFW social media - where innovation is always a point of positive controversy: Anyone for a rum and gin Old Fashioned?

Cyrille Hugon, co-founder and director of Old Fashioned Week, comments: "For 2017 we are really getting out there, with a confident plan to involve even more high-quality bars, bartenders, and even drinks shops. Old Fashioned Week is a celebration of cocktail heritage and bartenders' skills, and also encourages fresh thinking, innovation, and convivial drinking. Our OFW ambassadors are well-known to bars in their country zones, and above all, they are as enthusiastic as we are about drinking an Old Fashioned made to perfection. Our mission is also to help the bars attract customers and maximize their cocktail sales.

"In the recent couple of years, many bars which started as rum or whisky bars have become fashionable, classic drinking destinations in their cities. In the same way, the Old Fashioned has become a cocktail which is forever-stylish and has certainly expanded in popularity thanks to the evolution of these bars."

Visit www.old-fashioned-week.com for participating bars, history, new fascinating bar stories and videos.

Twitter @OldFWeek #OldFashionedWeek

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/oldfashionedweek

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/oldfashionedweek

History of the Old Fashioned cocktail

The popular belief is that it was created at the Pendennis Club in Louisville, Kentucky in 1884, where it was developed by the bartender and a James E. Pepper who was a member of the club, and co-owners of the bourbon Pepper.

Another historical viewpoint dates its inspiration to 1806; and its first recipe in print to 1895, in Modern American Drinks: How to Mix and Serve All Kinds of Cups, Cocktails, and Fancy Mixed Drinks, by George J Kappeler https://www.old-fashioned-week.com/en/the-old-fashioned-knowing-and-stretching-its-limits

The most popular cocktail sold by the 'World's 50 Best Bars'.

For the second year running, the top 50 bars in this highly respected league were asked: "What cocktail do you sell the most?" Answer: "The Old Fashioned".

How Old Fashioned Week was conceived

Launched in 2015 on the initiative of Michael Landart of the Maria Loca bar in Paris and Cyrille Hugon, Old Fashioned Week involved 50 landmark bars in France, which then grew to 180 international bars in 2016, with 14 countries involved. 2017 is set to triple this target. OFW is an event that is open to all establishments that lay claim to serving a quality cocktail and are passionate about cocktail culture. The initiative involves events and masterclasses organised by the participating bars and/or the principal partner brands of spirits. It is very much also a celebration for consumers - to immerse them in the exuberant world of an ever-fashionable cocktail, made to perfection.

Media Contact:

Annie Goldfarb

Email: annie.goldfarb@spiribam.com

Related Links

Old Fashioned Week

Rhum JM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spiribam-join-the-global-buzz-of-old-fashioned-cocktail-week-nov-2-11-2017-300539074.html

SOURCE SPIRIBAM