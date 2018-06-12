Spinning Bottles: Beaulieu Vineyard "BV" Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

So much wine, so little time! My cell phone is filled with photos of almost every bottle that I taste but it is impossible to write about each one. Inspired by the childhood game of Spin the Bottle, instead of spinning an actual bottle and kissing the person that the bottle points at, I've opted to take a spin through my wine photos until one gives me that tingling feeling that reminds me of how delicious it was. After all, a great glass of wine is almost as good as kissing (sometimes better)!

Founded in 1900, Beaulieu Vineyard holds a storied position in the history of Napa Valley. BV Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2015 ($45) is a wonderful expression of the fine cocoa powdery tannins known as Rutherford Dust. Intense in color, aroma, and flavors, BV is a classic Napa Valley Cabernet that displays added nuance from dashes of Petit Verdot, Petit Sirah, and Merlot. Bold and intense with layers of flavor, this robust red shows impeccable balance between rich fruit and hints of warm spice and vanilla. Lively acidity keeps the wine graceful and not cloying. BV is big enough to wow your tastebuds but fresh and approachable enough to enjoy in the backyard with a juicy grilled steak! Delicious now, BV has the structure and vibrancy needed to age beautifully.

