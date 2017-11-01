Spindrift Sparkling Water Appoints New Senior Vice President Of Marketing

First Sparkling Water Brand Made with Real Ingredients Strengthens Team with Seasoned Category Expert

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Spindrift, the first flavored sparkling water made with only real squeezed fruit, today announced the appointment of CPG marketing specialist, Caroline Kibler, as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Kibler comes to Spindrift with more than 15 years of food and beverage brand marketing experience, specializing in the premium water category. This team expansion is, yet, another sign that Spindrift continues to thrive in a market that desperately craves transparent, simpler, and real ingredients.

Prior to joining Spindrift, Kibler led the smartwater® business, a $1 billion brand, at The Coca-Cola Company, launching smartwater sparkling among other major corporate milestones. In addition, she held a number of traditional and non-traditional marketing and innovation leadership roles at Evian® Natural Spring Water, GODIVA Chocolatier and Pepperidge Farm®.

"When I founded Spindrift back in 2010, I was simply striving to provide a better beverage solution for my family; one that was made with ingredients we could feel good about, and tasted delicious," says founder and CEO, Bill Creelman. "The positive impact we're making today has surpassed my every expectation. We're excited to bring Caroline onboard to help us continue to tell our story and support the journey toward providing a real alternative for everyone who enjoys a sparkling water beverage."

From launching Spindrift Market as one of their latest e-commerce channels, to new nation-wide distribution at Whole Foods and Target, as well as recently expanding their innovation portfolio with a 16 oz. single serve offering of signature flavors, Spindrift continues to trail blaze the sparkling water space with significant strides of growth.

Spindrift was ranked #385 on Inc. Magazine's 2017 list of fastest-growing companies. The company also donates 1% of total net sales to not-for-profits through their 5 year membership to 1% For The Planet. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

