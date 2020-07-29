Spindrift® Launches The Drifter Pack, A Tasting Experience For Flavor Fans

The First Sparkling Water Made with Real Squeezed Fruit Celebrates its 'Drifter' Community by Providing Opportunity to Try All 11 Varieties; Plus, Gift a Pack to a Friend for Free

NEWTON, Mass., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spindrift®, the first sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit, is making summer a little brighter and a lot more flavorful with the release of the Drifter Pack: A Spindrift Tasting Experience. This limited-edition twelve-pack includes one of each of the brand's 11 refreshing flavors and two cans of the latest flavor release, and sip-of-the-season, Spindrift Pineapple. The newest sparkling water pack comes in a custom purple box and includes an exclusive bandana (while supplies last) designed by a fan of the brand. It's truly summer in a box.

The Drifter Pack is inspired by the Drifter community, the group of brand fans who have rallied around Spindrift over the last several years. In true Spindrift spirit, the Drifter Pack is designed to be shared. Each pack bought on drinkspindrift.com is "buy one, gift one free" so the sparkling water tasting experience can be enjoyed together, safely from a distance, with friends and family across the country.

"We hear it all the time: 'I'm obessed with Lemon and Grapefruit, but I've never tried Strawberry or Half and Half.' So it's these curious, loyal fans who inspired us to create the Drifter Pack. This is a fun way for fans to try and share all our flavors while helping them discover a few new favorites," shared Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift.

To enhance the fun of trying all 11 different flavors, each Drifter Pack is equipped with a tasting guide to prompt discussion and considerations of aroma, color, tasting notes, mouthfeel and overall flavor. Spindrift hopes fans will share their flavor feedback so they can incorporate these opinions and learn from fans as the brand continues to innovate.

It may be ambitious to drink all 12 cans in a day (of course, it has been done), but once taste testers have sampled them all and found their favorites, Spindrift wants to hear about it. Share a photo with your favorite flavor, and tag @drinkspindrift on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Add the tag #DrifterFam to be entered to win a three-month supply of your favorite Spindrift flavor(s). Starting in August, three lucky winners will be randomly selected each month until December 31, 2020.

Perks of Being a Spindrift Drifter

To celebrate that summer 2020 is still here, Drifters will get the chance to win a Celebrate Summer with Spindrift prize pack including a custom cooler, an oversized tumbletower lawn game, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, and a summer supply of Spindrift (three months of product). Fans can enter by signing up for Drifter community emails, following Spindrift on social media, or engaging with Spindrift social partners. For more information, look out for an announcement from the stated channels on how to enter; winners will be selected at random through the summer.

Spindrift invites all sparkling water afficionados to join the Drifter community to receive first access to new products, discounts, exclusive experiences, fun extras, and more. Share all the ways you're enjoying Spindrift this summer with the Drifter community at @drinkspindrift.

About Spindrift

Spindrift® is the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift® celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, and only consist of water, just the right amount of bubbles, and real squeezed fruit – yup, that's it. Spindrift® works with family farms to source the best fruit to make the fresh juices and rich purees they use. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich sparkling water that tastes just like the fruit in its name. Varieties include: Pineapple, Lime, Blackberry, Cranberry Raspberry, Cucumber, Half Tea & Half Lemon, Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange Mango, Strawberry, and Raspberry Lime. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide at grocery retailers and café-style restaurants, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target, and online at Amazon and shop.drinkspindrift.com. Spindrift® was ranked #385 on Inc. Magazine's 2017 list of fastest-growing companies. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift® is headquartered in Newton, MA. Want to be the first to hear about flavor launches, exclusive discounts and the latest news? Join the Drifter community at drinkspindrift.com and follow @drinkspindrift on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

