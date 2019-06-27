Spherex Launches Line of Zero-Calorie, All-Natural Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Water with No Marijuana Smell or Taste

PHYX enters the cannabis beverage market with low-dose seltzer available in four flavors



DENVER, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherex, a leading producer of high-quality, ultra-clean THC products for Colorado's recreational cannabis market, is pleased to announce the launch of PHYX, an innovative line of THC-infused sparkling water, available in licensed cannabis dispensaries across Colorado. The infused sparkling water has no cannabis smell or taste, is zero calories, has zero sugar and carbs, is gluten free, and contains all-natural ingredients. Each single 8.4 oz. bottle of PHYX contains 2.5mg of THC and 2.5mg of CBD, and comes in four flavors: natural, lime, grapefruit, and dragon fruit.

"We believe our unique formula has real potential to unlock mainstream acceptance and increase the size of the market of those consuming cannabis," said Michael Green, Chairman of Spherex. "There is an entire segment of people that are intrigued by cannabis but do not want to inhale smoke or vapor, and do not want to consume edibles as they need to get back to the responsibilities of their day. PHYX was developed with these consumers in mind, to give them a cannabis product with flexibility suited to an individual's desired experience.

"Edibles typically begin at 5mg, but we thought it was important to go the microdosing route with PHYX; at just 2.5mg of THC and CBD, it is designed for consumers who want to start slow, understand how cannabis affects their body, and eventually make it a viable alternative to alcohol or other edible products," said Green.

Through the company's proprietary nano-encapsulation technology, PHYX is absorbed through the tongue and throat allowing consumers to feel its effects within minutes. Each serving produces a cannabis experience that lasts approximately one hour, allowing the consumer to continue their day without lingering sensations.

"While there are ways to solve the age-old problem of mixing oil and water, standard solutions make the process challenging because they often have a negative influence on the taste and color of an edible," said Niccolo Aieta, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Spherex. "Our nano-encapsulation formulation – which was created without surfactants or emulsifying agents – results in clear product with no lingering cannabis taste, making it ideal for both novice and experienced consumers."

Spherex has quickly risen through the ranks to establish itself as one of highest selling concentrate brands in Colorado. Its expansive offerings include all-natural terpene blends with CBD options, Spherex Select, an ultra-pure cannabis derived terpene product, and feelings-focused disposable vape pens. PHYX is the company's first foray into the beverage market.

About Spherex:

Founded in 2014, Spherex is one of the leading producers of cannabis oil for vaporizer cartridges and dablicators. Created with innovative extraction and refinement techniques, Spherex's high-quality distillate is solvent-free and comes in 10 all-natural terpene profiles for a flavorful experience. In June 2019, Spherex released its THC-infused sparking water, PHYX. With zero cannabis taste or smell, PHYX's proprietary nano-encapsulation absorption technology provides consumers with immediate effects engineered to last one hour. For more information, please visit www.WeAreSpherex.com or www.GetMyPHYX.com

