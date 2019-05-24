Speakers Announced for Anchin's State of the Industry, a Platform for Growing Food and Beverage Companies

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, Block & Anchin, a leading advisory and accounting firm serving the food and beverage industry, has announced the speaker lineup for its annual Food For Thought: State of the Food and Beverage Industry event, which will take place on the morning of June 6th in Midtown Manhattan. Since its inception more than a decade ago, the event has been a platform for growing and established companies to network and showcase their products to influential industry leaders.

Greg Wank, Anchin's Food and Beverage Practice Leader, will moderate the panel. This year's featured speakers are:

Zoe Feldman , Incubator Director at Chobani – Zoe has spent her entire career in the CPG F&B industry and most of her life studying food. A veteran of multiple roles at PepsiCo, she most recently served as Managing Director of two different venture funds, where she helped shepherd over $25mm of capital into early stage companies that prioritized affordability, accessibility and democracy of better-for-you products.

– Zoe has spent her entire career in the CPG F&B industry and most of her life studying food. A veteran of multiple roles at PepsiCo, she most recently served as Managing Director of two different venture funds, where she helped shepherd over $25mm of capital into early stage companies that prioritized affordability, accessibility and democracy of better-for-you products. Mike Messersmith , U.S. General Manager of OATLY – Mike leads all aspects of business and brand development in North America for this fast-growing oat-based beverage company. Prior to joining OATLY and launching it in the US, Mike held a variety of marketing and commercial roles at The Nature's Bounty Co., Chobani and PepsiCo.

– Mike leads all aspects of business and brand development in for this fast-growing oat-based beverage company. Prior to joining OATLY and launching it in the US, Mike held a variety of marketing and commercial roles at The Nature's Bounty Co., Chobani and PepsiCo. Danielle Gould , Founder of Food + Tech Connect – Danielle Gould is the founder of Food+Tech Connect, the site of record and community for food tech and innovation, and co-founder and co-CEO of Alpha Food Labs, a community-driven platform for building and launching deliciously healthy and sustainable food companies. Since 2010, Danielle has been the leading voice for leveraging new technology, investment and business models to create a better food future. She is also a founding member of the Culinary Institute of America's Business Leadership Council and a member of the Google Innovation Lab For Food Experiences. Danielle was named one of Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business and one of Fortune and Food & Wine Magazine's Most Innovative Women in Food.

– is the founder of Food+Tech Connect, the site of record and community for food tech and innovation, and co-founder and co-CEO of Alpha Food Labs, a community-driven platform for building and launching deliciously healthy and sustainable food companies. Since 2010, Danielle has been the leading voice for leveraging new technology, investment and business models to create a better food future. She is also a founding member of the Business Leadership Council and a member of the Google Innovation Lab For Food Experiences. Danielle was named one of Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business and one of Fortune and Food & Wine Magazine's Most Innovative Women in Food. Hans Taparia , Entrepreneur and Co-founder of Tasty Bite – Hans Taparia is a serial entrepreneur and professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, where he teaches food entrepreneurship. He co-founded one of America's leading health food brands, Tasty Bite, and helped build it for twenty years, after which it was acquired by Mars Inc. He also co-founded one of the world's leading optical networking technology companies, Tejas Networks, which went public in 2017. His latest venture is called Desert Bloom, which has been set up to be an evergreen operating company that invests in and helps grow businesses that fundamentally improve the country's food environment. Hans is a board director at Hunger Free America, a leading hunger advocacy organization, and he writes frequently on the topic.

Anchin's event attracts industry leaders in a variety of roles. In addition to the insight and networking opportunities that it presents, the event is also a great stage for growing brands to showcase their products. New this year is a contest for exhibitors allowing attendees to vote live for their favorites in multiple categories. There is no charge for this promotional opportunity for the exhibiting companies.

The inspiration for this event has always been to help growing consumer products companies," Anchin's Food and Beverage Practice Leader, Greg Wank, explained. "We believe that connecting companies with the right people and providing them with insights to help them make informed decisions can help drive their success."

In addition to the panel, the event also features an analysis of Anchin's annual food and beverage industry survey. The program aims to help executives tackle the issues facing food and beverage and consumer products companies.

Further details about the event, survey, and exhibitor opportunities are available at https://www.anchin.com/events/.

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP is recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work for in the US. The full-service firm, with approximately 375 employees, provides privately-held businesses and high net worth individuals with a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; outsourced accounting; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at Anchin.com.

CONTACT:

Lisa Tomlinson

212.863.1433

Lisa.tomlinson@anchin.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speakers-announced-for-anchins-state-of-the-industry-a-platform-for-growing-food-and-beverage-companies-300856521.html

SOURCE Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP