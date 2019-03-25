Sparkling Ice® Earns the Women's Choice Award for Being Highly Recommended by its Female Customers

The Brand is Recognized for a 9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Rating



SEATTLE, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Choice Award has recognized Sparkling Ice®, made by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, as rated favorite in its category for customer experience and overall quality, earning the brand the coveted 2019 Women's Choice Award®.

In a customer survey conducted by the Women's Choice Award, Sparkling Ice's female customers expressed an extremely high satisfaction rating, demonstrating that 9 out of 10 women would recommend the product to their family and friends. Sparkling Ice's recommendation rating served as the pinnacle for determining brand loyalty and love, leading to the win of the prestigious award.

"It is truly an honor to be awarded the Women's Choice Award and be recognized for the high satisfaction and love of our products amongst women," said Nina Morrison, Sparkling Ice's Vice President of Public Relations. "By obtaining this award, Sparkling Ice continues to signify our commitment to empower women in both the beverage industry and the category, as well as our female customers across the country."

The Women's Choice Award resonates with the brand as its core demographic consists of women who are making smart buying choices for their families. Accordingly to Fast Company, with female consumers seeking recommendations amongst their friends and family when buying products, it's extremely significant to the brand that the vast majority of women rated the experience and overall quality of the products as high.

"At Talking Rain, we pride ourselves in giving women equal opportunity within and outside our workplace, as evident within our strong female leadership team," added Nina Morrison. "Sparkling Ice provides consumers with fizzy and fruity product offerings, now with naturally sourced colors and flavors, and we're thrilled that our female buyers continue to be loyal fans of the brand. We look forward to continuing to be a go-to for women everywhere, while developing exciting new innovations that consistently please just about every flavor palette."

Sparkling Ice beverages are available in retail locations nationwide. For more information about Sparkling Ice products and flavors, please visit www.SparklingIce.com, www.facebook.com/SparklingIce and www.instagram.com/sparklingice.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with zero sugar, and combine sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins and antioxidants to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Available in seventeen fizzy, fruity flavors, including: Black Raspberry, Orange Mango, Pink Grapefruit, Kiwi Strawberry, Coconut Pineapple, Pomegranate Blueberry, Peach Nectarine, Lemon Lime, Crisp Apple, Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Watermelon, Black Cherry, Grape Raspberry, and Ginger Lime.

In 2018, the brand introduced Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, a line of caffeinated sparkling waters, available in five flavor varieties: Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Citrus, Strawberry Citrus and Orange Passionfruit.

Sparkling Ice is part of the Talking Rain family of beverages, and retails for $1.19-$1.29., while Sparkling Ice +Caffeine retails for $1.89. To locate Sparkling Ice, visit https://www.sparklingice.com/buy/.

ABOUT THE WOMEN'S CHOICE AWARD®

The Women's Choice Award sets the standard for helping women to make smarter purchasing choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award, created the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.

