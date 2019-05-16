Sparkling Ice® Announces Limited Edition Mystery Flavor Just in Time for Summer

Guess the Flavor for a Chance to Win a Caribbean Cruise via #WhatTheFlavorSweeps



PRESTON, Wash., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkling Ice®, part of Talking Rain® Beverage Company, is excited to announce a new limited-edition Mystery Flavor and social media sweepstakes, What the Flavor. The sweepstakes gives fans the chance to win a Holland America Line Caribbean cruise for two with roundtrip airfare, in addition to 500 other pool-themed prizes. The new flavor, inspired by the scents and flavors of an exotic tropical getaway, is the perfect complement to the highly anticipated summer season.

Wrapped in distinct blue packaging with tropical leaf accents and a signature toucan, the limited-edition Mystery Flavor offers a clear carbonated beverage balanced with just the right amount of fizz. Similar to the core Sparkling Ice portfolio, Mystery Flavor is a zero calorie, zero sugar beverage made with antioxidants and vitamins. Sparkling Ice Mystery Flavor will be available in retailers nationwide beginning in May through the end of July 2019.

"Our sweepstakes were a huge success last summer. We witnessed record breaking sales as a result of our Mystery Flavor offering and, as such, wanted to create a second iteration of a limited-edition flavor for this summer as well," said CEO of Sparkling Ice, Chris Hall. "Beyond our sales success, we also saw a direct boost of engagement on social media through our What the Flavor sweepstakes. Our whole team is looking forward to seeing the creative guesses our Sparkling Ice fans come up with for the new Mystery Flavor this year."

To participate in the What the Flavor sweepstakes, consumers must enter their Mystery Flavor guesses for a chance to win over 500 unique prizes on www.SparklingIce.com or through Instagram and Twitter using the dedicated hashtag #WhatTheFlavorSweeps. The contest will be live through July 31st and all fans who guess the flavor via the instructions above will be entered for a chance to win. Participants are encouraged to enter once a day to maximize their chances of winning.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with zero sugar, and combine sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins and antioxidants to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Available in sixteen fizzy, fruity flavors, including: Black Raspberry, Orange Mango, Pink Grapefruit, Kiwi Strawberry, Coconut Pineapple, Pomegranate Blueberry, Peach Nectarine, Lemon Lime, Crisp Apple, Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Watermelon, Black Cherry, Grape Raspberry and Ginger Lime.

In 2018, the brand introduced Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, a line of caffeinated sparkling waters, available in five flavor varieties: Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Citrus, Strawberry Citrus and Orange Passionfruit.

Sparkling Ice is part of the Talking Rain family of beverages and is available in retail locations nationwide. To locate Sparkling Ice, visit sparklingice.com/buy. For more information about Sparkling Ice products and flavors, please visit SparklingIce.com, facebook.com/SparklingIce and instagram.com/SparklingIce.

