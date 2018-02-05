Soylent Secures Major New York Retail Distribution Partnership With Big Geyser

The Pioneering Food Technology Company Makes Its New York Retail Debut With Region's Largest Independent Non-Alcoholic Beverage Distributor

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosa Foods, the makers of Soylent, today announced its retail expansion in New York with a long-term strategic distribution agreement with Big Geyser, the largest independent non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the metro New York area. New York is the top eCommerce market for the ready-to-drink meal brand, and this expansion will make Soylent products a new staple in the largest retail market in the country.

"We can't wait to bring Soylent to stores and offices across New York so the millions of busy, on-the-go New Yorkers who are skipping meals or making unhealthy food choices have a better alternative," said Soylent CEO Bryan Crowley. "Jerry Reda and the entire Big Geyser team have already been invaluable collaborators, and I know they share our passion for providing complete, convenient meals that fuel people's days."

"Soylent has done a fantastic job of building its eCommerce business, and we're excited to help them achieve that same success with our retail partners in New York," says Big Geyser COO Jerry Reda. "This truly innovative meal replacement line is a great addition to our portfolio of brands, and we all look forward to the success we'll share together."

Soylent made its retail debut in July 2017 with a group of 7-Eleven stores in the Greater Los Angeles Area. The Company's breakneck sales pace has led to expansions in more than 1,000 locations across Los Angeles, the Bay Area, as well as the Greater Austin, Seattle, and Portland areas. The Company also signed distribution partnerships with Broadline Distributing and Austin Provisions for the Greater Los Angeles and Austin Areas, respectively.

Soylent is on a mission to eliminate food voids for consumers everywhere, and its line of products are engineered from the ground-up to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs - all in a convenient, ready-to-drink package. For additional information on retail locations go to https://www.soylent.com/stores/.

About Soylent

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing healthy, functional foods that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, Founder & Executive Chairman Rob Rhinehart developed the first iteration in his kitchen after recognizing the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. Soylent leverages science and technology to provide complete, convenient, sustainable nutrition to the world. Available at Soylent.com, on Amazon, and in select retail locations, Soylent's innovative products include Original Powder and 14oz Ready-to-Drink bottles available in Original, Cacao, Cafe Coffiest, Cafe Vanilla, and Cafe Chai. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.soylent.com.

About Big Geyser:

Big Geyser has been building brands in New York since 1986 and has a distribution footprint of over 25,000 doors, servicing accounts in all channels of trade throughout the 5 boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Putnam, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Founded by Irving Hershkowitz, a legend in the New York beverage world, Big Geyser started as a small operation and has transformed into one of the largest distributors of premium non-alcoholic beverages and snacks in the country. For more information about Big Geyser, please visit www.biggeyser.com.

