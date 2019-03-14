Sovos Brands Appoints Carol Tomé to Board of Directors

BERKELEY, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sovos Brands announced the appointment of Carol Tomé to the company's Board of Directors where she will also chair the Audit Committee. One of Fortune Magazine's 50 Most Powerful Women in Business and Forbes Magazine's World's 100 Most Powerful Women, Ms. Tomé is currently Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at The Home Depot.

"We're honored to welcome Carol to the Sovos Brands Board," said William R. Johnson, chairman of the Board for Sovos Brands and operating partner with Advent International. "Her expertise will be invaluable to the Sovos leadership team as they continue on their mission to acquire premium, on-trend brands with high-quality products that have significant growth opportunities."

In addition to her retail and financial services expertise, Ms. Tomé is a seasoned chair of audit committees and is currently chair of the audit committee for the UPS Board of Directors. Carol serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Atlanta Botanical Garden. She is a Trustee of Grady Hospital; and a member of The Committee of 200 and The Buckhead Coalition. From January 2008 through December 2013, Carol served as a Board member for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in both a Board Chair and Board Vice-Chair capacity. In 2012, she chaired the Board of The Metropolitan Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, the second woman Chair in the organization's 150-year history.

With the appointment of Ms. Tomé, the Sovos Brands Board of Directors consists of six members known for building brands and businesses at some of the best CPG companies. Members include: Bill Johnson, Board Chairman and operating partner with Advent International; Jeff Case, Managing Director, Advent International; David Roberts, Principal, Advent International; Rob Graves, Co-Founder of noosa yoghurt, and Todd Lachman, President and CEO of Sovos Brands.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands is a new kind of food and beverage company with a mission to acquire and build one-of-a-kind brands. The brands in its portfolio, Michael Angelo's, Rao's Homemade, and noosa yoghurt are, respectively, a leading producer of premium, authentic frozen Italian entrées, a producer of super premium pasta sauces and other Italian specialty foods, and a producer of yoghurt made with whole milk and a touch of honey. The company has a one-of-a-kind approach to brands, business and people—in fact, the only thing that's old school about the business is the name, inspired by the old Latin term sovos, which means unique or one of a kind. This one-of-a-kind vision leads the company's focus on people and brands, working to ensure that both can really thrive. Find out more about Sovos at www.sovosbrands.com, Michael Angelo's at www.michaelangelos.com, Rao's Homemade at www.raos.com, and noosa at www.noosayoghurt.com.

Media contacts

Renee Kopkowski

404-502-7812; renee@kopcomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sovos-brands-appoints-carol-tome-to-board-of-directors-300812742.html

SOURCE Sovos Brands