South Beach Brewing Company to Officially Launch in Miami Beach Tomorrow

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality star and animal advocate, Prince Lorenzo Borghese, The Bachelor 2006 and Celebrity Big Brother UK 2012, launches South Beach Brewing Company.

South Beach Brewing Company ("SBBC") has signed with Eagle Brands to distribute its beers to retailers throughout Southern Florida. This partnership will enable SBBC to get its beers into the hands of consumers in Miami-Dade County & Monroe County.

This story all began when Shipyard Brewing Company known for award-winning handcrafted beer recipes including their Pumpkinhead seasonal beer and their Monkey Fist IPA made the 1,600 mile voyage south. The purpose of this voyage was to make South Beach their second home port through their collaboration with South Beach Brewing Company by assisting them to create their portfolio of beers which includes two "Brunch Beers," Strawberry Orange Mimosa & South Peach Shandy, as well as their Blood Orange Sunset IPA. These beers contain real Florida orange juice or peach juice and SBBC's proprietary electrolyte.

"Our bunch beers are meant to be served at all times of the day. They are created to delight your taste buds and senses and are easy to drink and ultra-refreshing. Enjoy them at the beach or at the pool. They go well will everything from eggs to steaks and like all beers, are best shared with family and friends. Robert Baker, head brewer at Sea Dog Brewing Company, and I experimented for months with dozens of batches in order to create the perfect flavors," says Borghese, Founder of SBBC.

"We are thrilled to make our second home in South Beach," said Fred Forsley Founder of Shipyard Brewing & Seadog Brewing companies, "Maine gets very cold in the winter, so it makes sense that we'd eventually land in South Beach. It was just a matter of time".

SBBC's first brewpub location is planned to open in South Beach before the end of the year. The Company's branding has been spearheaded by one of South Beach's most famous artist, David Le Batard, also known as "Lebo." Besides creating SBBC's logo and beer labels, Lebo will also collaborate on the artistic design of the brewpub.

SBBC will release its beers this Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the Surfcomber Kimpton Hotel. This Brunch Pop Up Pool Party will be from 11:00-4:00 pm and will feature the Company's beers, specialty cocktails and beer-infused brunch recipes. Entrance is free.

