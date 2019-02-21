Soul Cardiovascular Sparkling Water a Good Choice During American Heart Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infuse Your Life Health Products suggests that you try its Soul Cardiovascular Sparkling Water the next time you are thirsty instead some sugary beverage. Soul will be refreshing and healthy for your heart.

In observance of American Heart Month in February, Infuse Your Life Health Products joins many other businesses and organizations hoping to spread the word about heart disease and what people can do to keep their heart healthy.

Nearly half of adult Americans have high blood cholesterol, which is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke with the former remaining the No. 1 killer in the United States. There are an estimated 15 million American adults who have coronary heart disease.

To help make people healthier, Infuse Your Life Health Products has developed Soul Cardiovascular Sparkling Water, which boosts cardiovascular and cell-health performance, fights diabetes by reinforcing normal glucose levels, and promotes healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels. All of the ingredients in Soul are plant-based, non-GMO and organic as well as being free of sugar, caffeine, preservatives, and gluten.

Today, more and more Americans are opting for nutritional and performance drinks than for traditional sugary beverages.

"We decided to concentrate on heart health as a company because it is the top killer in the United States," said Thomas Lasic, founder and president of the Canadian firm Infuse Your Life Health Products. "Soul Cardiovascular Sparkling Water is a great alternative to soda and many other drinks people choose."

Lasic said Infuse Your Life Health Products wants people to live healthier lives. "Our Soul Cardiovascular Sparkling Water helps to maintain healthy cholesterol levels, normal blood pressure, and proper blood-sugar levels."

Lasic said Infuse Your Life Products has another heart-healthy product: G-Cubed: Advanced Plant-Based Cardiovascular Support. G-Cubed contains super foods such as ginger, black garlic and Panax ginseng in liquid form. All of these ingredients have clinical tests supporting their heart-healthy benefits.

