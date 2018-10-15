Sotheby's Worldwide Wine Sales Reach $88 Million To-Date In 2018 * 77% increase Over 2017 *

Sotheby's Wine Sales Total $12.3 Million This Weekend in New York, Led by: THE WORLD'S MOST EXPENSIVE BOTTLE OF WINETwo Bottles of Romanée Conti 1945 Both Break the World Auction Record for Any Bottle of Wine, Selling for $558,000 & $496,000Three Bottles of Romanée Conti 1937 Establish A New World Auction Record for Any Magnum Bottle, Each Selling for $310,000'White-Glove' Auction of Rare Domaine de la Romanée-Conti from The Personal Cellar of Robert Drouhin Achieves $7.3 Million * More than 5 Times Its High Estimate *The Macallan 1926 60 Years Old (Sir Peter Blake Label) Sells for $843,200 * The Highest Price for Any Spirit Sold at Auction in North America * & * The Highest Price for Any Wine or Spirit in Sotheby's History *

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday in New York, Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) October wine auctions concluded with a total of $12.3 million, with over 1,100 lots sold over the course of two days.

Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Head of Sotheby's Wine, commented: "We are delighted with the outstanding results of our October wine sales in New York. For both wine and whisky, the incredible prices achieved this past weekend set the most important world records for both our global Wine team, and the entire auction market worldwide. Not only did we have the privilege of breaking our long-held world record for a single bottle of wine of any size twice in one sale, but we also had the pleasure of selling what have now become the most expensive magnum bottles of wine, the most expensive spirit purchased at auction in North America, and Sotheby's top price for a single spirit. Coupled with success of our Hong Kong wine sales this September, the results of our October New York sales are evidence that the demand amongst global connoisseurs for the rarest bottles with exceptional provenance is at its highest point. It has been an honor to work alongside Robert Drouhin and his family, as well as The Macallan and we look forward to continuing this momentum as we head into our November and December auctions."

**The previous auction record for a single bottle of wine of any size was established by Sotheby's New York in February of 2007, when a jero of Château Mouton Rothschild 1945 sold for $310,700.

