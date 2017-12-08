  1. Home
Sotheby's Holiday Sales Series A Life of Luxury Totals $117 Million in New York

From www.prnewswire.com by Sotheby's
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sparkling Results for the Very Best of 
Jewelry, Watches, Cars, Wine and Fashion

1,640 LOTS SOLD ACROSS 6 AUCTIONS
Sales Series Is 85% Sold 
Half of All Sold Lots Surpass Their High Estimates

50% Of All Bidders Online

SOTHEBY'S 2017 JEWELRY SALES REACH $545 MILLION
With Auctions to Come in London, Geneva and Online

– Week of Jewelry Auctions Achieves $62 Million –
Led By an Exquisite 5.69-Carat Fancy Vivid Blue Diamond Ring 
Sold for $15.1 Million

40% OF ALL WATCHES & CLOCKS SOLD ONLINE
Led by a Patek Philippe Ref 2526 Wristwatch 
That Quadrupled Its Estimate to Sell for $325,000

Buyers New to Sotheby's Watch Sales,
Including RM Sotheby's Car Collectors,
Contribute 45% of the Important Watches Auction Total

1959 FERRARI 250 GT LWB CALIFORNIA SPIDER COMPETIZIONE 
ROARS TO $18 MILLION RESULT 
11 Cars Exceed $1 Million in RM Sotheby's Icons Auction

First-Ever Bugatti Chiron Offered at Auction Fetches $3.77 Million

MORE THAN 900 LOTS OF WINE SOLD IN ONE DAY 
Led by Three Bottles of 2013 Romanée Conti 
That Brought $55,350

INSTITUTIONS & PRIVATE COLLECTORS 
COMPETE FOR FASHION HISTORY
Jewellery Designer Shaun Leane's Avant-Garde Creations 
For the Runways of Alexander McQueen 
Inspire Bidding Battles

SOTHEBY'S LUXURY SALES CONTINUE ONLINE

Just in time for holiday gifting, Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) A Life of Luxury sales series concluded yesterday in New York with 1,640 lots of jewelry, watches, cars, wine and fashion achieving $117.3 million across six auctions (series estimate $105/137 million). The series was a very strong 85.2% sold by lot, with half of all sold lots surpassing their high estimates.

"These results for the luxury categories echo the strength we saw in the art market at the end of November and reflect the positive feeling among collectors at all levels," commented Tad Smith, Sotheby's CEO, adding, "with outstanding results also achieved this week for Old Masters in London and Contemporary Art in Paris, Sotheby's is well positioned to end the year on a high note."

ONLINE-ONLY LUXURY SALES CONTINUE:

The Wish List: Jewellery & Watches Online 
Timed Auction Closes 11 December

The Panerai Experience Online  
 Timed Auction Closes 15 December

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners.  Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BID).

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Images are available upon request

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com, and through Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire

