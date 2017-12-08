Sotheby's Holiday Sales Series A Life of Luxury Totals $117 Million in New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

1,640 LOTS SOLD ACROSS 6 AUCTIONS

Sales Series Is 85% Sold

Half of All Sold Lots Surpass Their High Estimates

50% Of All Bidders Online

SOTHEBY'S 2017 JEWELRY SALES REACH $545 MILLION

With Auctions to Come in London, Geneva and Online

– Week of Jewelry Auctions Achieves $62 Million –

Led By an Exquisite 5.69-Carat Fancy Vivid Blue Diamond Ring

Sold for $15.1 Million

40% OF ALL WATCHES & CLOCKS SOLD ONLINE

Led by a Patek Philippe Ref 2526 Wristwatch

That Quadrupled Its Estimate to Sell for $325,000

Buyers New to Sotheby's Watch Sales,

Including RM Sotheby's Car Collectors,

Contribute 45% of the Important Watches Auction Total

1959 FERRARI 250 GT LWB CALIFORNIA SPIDER COMPETIZIONE

ROARS TO $18 MILLION RESULT

11 Cars Exceed $1 Million in RM Sotheby's Icons Auction

First-Ever Bugatti Chiron Offered at Auction Fetches $3.77 Million

MORE THAN 900 LOTS OF WINE SOLD IN ONE DAY

Led by Three Bottles of 2013 Romanée Conti

That Brought $55,350

INSTITUTIONS & PRIVATE COLLECTORS

COMPETE FOR FASHION HISTORY

Jewellery Designer Shaun Leane's Avant-Garde Creations

For the Runways of Alexander McQueen

Inspire Bidding Battles

SOTHEBY'S LUXURY SALES CONTINUE ONLINE

Just in time for holiday gifting, Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) A Life of Luxury sales series concluded yesterday in New York with 1,640 lots of jewelry, watches, cars, wine and fashion achieving $117.3 million across six auctions (series estimate $105/137 million). The series was a very strong 85.2% sold by lot, with half of all sold lots surpassing their high estimates.

"These results for the luxury categories echo the strength we saw in the art market at the end of November and reflect the positive feeling among collectors at all levels," commented Tad Smith, Sotheby's CEO, adding, "with outstanding results also achieved this week for Old Masters in London and Contemporary Art in Paris, Sotheby's is well positioned to end the year on a high note."

ONLINE-ONLY LUXURY SALES CONTINUE:

The Wish List: Jewellery & Watches Online

Timed Auction Closes 11 December

The Panerai Experience Online

Timed Auction Closes 15 December

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BID).

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

SOURCE Sotheby's