Sotheby's 2017 Global Wine Auctions Total $64 Million

- Overall Estimate $36/49 Million -14,000 lots sold in 21 auctions New York, London and Hong Kong, Average Lot Value $4,436

Top Lot:

The Macallan In Lalique Legacy Collection

Sold for $987,994, A Record For A Whisky Lot At Auction

Top Wine Lot:

12 bottles Vosne Romanée, Cros Parantoux, Henri Jayer 1990

Sold For $156,825

25% Of Lots Under $1,000

6 Single-Owner Sales

Over 60 Events and Tastings In 19 Cities

Buyers From 50 Countries

24% Of Bidders New To Sotheby's

20% Of Lots Sold Online

64% Of Lots Sold Exceed High Estimate

Expanded Team in New York & Hong Kong

Single-Owner Sales Planned In NY, HK, and London In 2018

Retail Sales Up Over 50% On A Same-Store Basis

Sales Of Sotheby's Champagne Up 60%

Today Sotheby's announces global wine auction sales for 2017 of $63,832,387.

Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Head of Sotheby's Wine, commented: "2017 was a very strong year for Sotheby's Wine in which we delivered great results across both our retail and auction businesses at a time of market stability. All vintages of Red Burgundy, from the best growers, as well as mature wines, that are ready to drink, from all regions all over the world continue to be the main areas of growth, with demand from collectors around the world driving outstanding prices. Our highpoints this year included the recording-breaking sale of The Macallan in Lalique Legacy Collection, the Cellars of Don Stott and Park B. Smith, and robust growth in our retail and online stores. We look forward to building on this success and rolling out new digital products and an expanded range of services in 2018."

Auction Sales

New York

$22,948,780

Hong Kong

$24,503,078

London

$16,380,529

TOTAL

$63,832,387

Sotheby's Wine Market Report offering an in-depth analysis of the market will be published mid-January.

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium and prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium.

