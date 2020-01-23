Sopexa Appoints Gerland van Ackere As New USA Managing Director

van Ackere brings extensive operations and business development experience to the international Food & Beverage marketing agency

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing agency Sopexa has appointed Gerland van Ackere as the new Managing Director of its USA office. A member of HOPSCOTCH Groupe, the Paris-headquartered agency specializes in international marketing communication for food, beverage and lifestyle clients. Sopexa and Hopscotch's integrated international network includes 35 offices on five continents.

Gerland brings extensive experience spanning advertising, content, media and business development for major food and beverage groups as well as consumer product brands. As Managing Director for Sopexa's USA operations, he will be responsible for diversifying the agency's client roster as well as promoting its specialized expertise in PR and trade relations among the food and beverage industry.

Gerland van Ackere joins the Sopexa USA team from NSG/SWAT, the New York City-based creative brand studio, where he was Partner and Business Development and Operations Director. He was also responsible for the development of Marcus by Goldman Sachs' content marketing arm – producing hundreds of videos and editorial content pieces which helped fuel Marcus' tremendous growth.

Prior to that experience, Gerland was Strategy and Account Lead at Wray Ward in Charlotte, NC from 2015-2017. He also held various senior roles at independent ad agency Cramer-Krasselt in New York City from 2008 to 2015, where he worked on major accounts including Patrón Tequila, Burlington, Mionetto Prosecco and Benihana restaurants.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gerland at the helm of our USA office," said Olivier Moreaux, Sopexa's Managing Director for the Americas. "His proven track-record in managing global consumer brands, coupled with his strategic consulting and content-first approach, will help guide our clients in increasing their presence on American soil."

"Sopexa is at an exciting time where it is growing in size, scope and service offering in the USA," added Gerland van Ackere. "One of my responsibilities will be to spearhead that development as we continue to deliver premium, ultra-targeted marketing programs with a focus on brand experience."

Gerland has ran marathons on all seven continents and is fluent in English, Spanish and French.

About Sopexa

Sopexa is an international food and drink communication agency that has embodied the "think global, act local" adage for 60 years. As a HOPSCOTCH GROUPE agency, it spans a global network of 250 experts of 30+ nationalities on five continents, all passionate about food and beverage. Sopexa develops and executes communication strategies for local authorities, institutions, companies and brands. Its unique value proposition encompasses the full communication suite, from planning and editorialization to campaigns, activations, amplification and performance measurement. The agency is the leader in European co-financed campaigns, with more than 400 programs to its credit over the past 12 years.

www.sopexa.com

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communication group founded in France and guided by a vision of entrepreneurship. A truly "Global PR" agency with more than 700 experts, it is articulated by a unique mix of digital, events, public relations and shopper experience.

HOPSCOTCH structures its expertise around its own brands (Events, PR, Travel, Corporate, Congress, Luxury and Content & Design) and specialized agencies: heaven, Sagarmatha, Human to Human, Le Public System PR, Le Public System Cinéma, Capdel, Beeshake and Sopexa. Today, HOPSCOTCH counts on an integrated international network of 35 offices on five continents and operates in more than 60 countries.

Listed on Euronext Paris (Code ISIN: HOP FR 00000 6527 8), the Group posted a turnover of €211 million and gross margin of €78 million.

