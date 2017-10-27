Someone Invented Coffee for Dogs, and People Are Really Unsettled About Its Name

For some reason, a woman in Lithuania invented a coffee to be consumed by dogs. If that’s not alarming enough, the brand’s name is “Rooffee” — which sounds uncomfortably similar to the shortened term for infamous date-rape drug rohypnol, also known as “roofie.”

Unfortunately, this is not a joke. According to Rooffee creator and former model Agota Jakutyte, the branding is simply a sad accident.

“Maybe because I do not watch TV, or read our local papers, I haven’t heard about roofie before,” she told Vice in an email. “I simply combined ROOTS + COFFEE… That’s how the name ROOFFEE was born.”

Twitter is not here for this.

“I’m gonna go ahead and vote this as ‘Worst Product Name of the Year,’” @TotallyGeeky wrote.

I'm gonna go ahead and vote for this as "Worst Product Name of the Year" https://t.co/k0DylUxxuJ — 💀bad_costume.C3PO💀 (@TotallyGeeky) October 26, 2017

Some other users suggested a punny, less controversial product name: “Pawfee.”

HOW ABOUT SOMETHING THAT ACTUALLY WORKS LIKE “PAWFEE” — [ screeching ] (@freebasecatnip) October 26, 2017

To address the obvious fact that coffee is not healthy for dogs (it can induce vomiting, cause seizures, and even kill your pet), Rooffee does not actually contain any. It is made with herbs and vegetables, including dandelion root, hawthorn, chicory, burdock, and carrots. The product’s press release claims that this recipe will provide better digestive and immune systems, a stronger heart, and healthier skin. It can even be consumed by humans.

Jakutyte told BuzzFeed that she does intend on changing the name of her product. That’s probably a good idea.

For more ways to make your pet feel like a million bucks, check out these 18 superfoods you should try feeding to your amazing dog.