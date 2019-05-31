Sombra Mezcal Announces the Return of the Sustainable Virtual Cocktail Competition (Entries: May 31 - July 15, 2019)

3 Grand Prize Winners will receive a trip to Oaxaca to Experience Sombra Mezcal's Sustainable Distillery



OAXACA, Mexico, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sombra Mezcal, an award-winning agave spirit and the leader in sustainably produced mezcal, today announces the return of its sustainable cocktail competition, open to professional bartenders in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico from May 31 through July 15, 2019 on Sombra 's website. Sombra Mezcal is the only mezcal to be created by a Master Sommelier with a distillery (palenque) that sets the highest standards for eco-friendly production. Sombra's palenque ensures consistent quality and innovation from the fields to the bottle.

Three Grand Prize winners will receive a trip to Oaxaca, a destination for Mezcal and gastronomy for a hands-on education at Sombra's eco-friendly palenque. Groundbreaking green initiatives include using certified sustainable forestry, rainwater collection, solar power and "The Sombra Adobe Brick Project" which upcycles agave fibers and distillation by-products into adobe bricks for local housing in Mexico.

The competition taps into bars across North America that are recycling, upcycling and innovating ways to safeguard the environment. Some examples include coffee grind infusions, transforming citrus juice and rinds into cocktail shrubs and vinegars, utilizing fruit pits as the base for new cocktail ingredients and finding alternatives to plastic straws.

About Sombra Mezcal

Created by a Master Sommelier in 2006, Sombra Mezcal sets the highest standard in Mezcal production. Made from organically farmed, high altitude Espadín agave, and distilled in Oaxaca, Mexico at the traditional strength of 90 proof, Sombra Mezcal was named the "Best Agave Spirit in the World" by F. Paul Pacult's Spirit Journal. It later earned Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In 2017, Sombra opened a new, state-of-the-art distillery (palenque) created as a model of sustainable production. The resulting Mezcal is a testament that world-class agave spirits do exist outside of Tequila. Sombra Mezcal is part of Davos Brands' premium portfolio that includes Aviation Gin, Astral Tequila and TYKU Sake.

For more information, please visit www.SombraMezcal.com , like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SombraMezcalUS/ and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @sombramezcal.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sombra-mezcal-announces-the-return-of-the-sustainable-virtual-cocktail-competition-entries-may-31---july-15-2019-300859849.html

SOURCE Sombra Mezcal