SodaStream Unveils National Infomercial Starring Jillian Michaels

Health and wellness leader highlights SodaStream's ability to help users kick their soda habit and increase their water consumption

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA), the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world, today unveiled its newest national infomercial, starring internationally-renowned fitness and nutrition expert, Jillian Michaels.

To see the infomercial, visit GetSodaStream.com or watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/FjoNsSStO-A

With a nod to Michaels' reputation as a no-nonsense, no-excuses personal trainer, the infomercial highlights SodaStream's ability to help users both kick their soda habit and increase their water consumption to drink approximately 3 more glasses each day. The infomercial also features owner testimonials as well as a discussion of SodaStream's health, wellness and environmental benefits between Michaels and CEO Daniel Birnbaum.

SodaStream announced its partnership with Jillian Michaels last month, citing her commitment to health and wellness as motivation for the collaboration. The infomercial, which was filmed in Clearwater, Florida with assistance from Blue Water Media, features a limited time bundled offer for consumers:

A Red, White or Black Fizzi Starter Kit – Including Sparkling Water Maker, 1L carbonating bottle, and 60L CO2 Cylinder

One extra – 1L black or white carbonating bottle

One extra- ½ L black or white Source bottle

SodaStream's newly-released Orange and Lime Fruit Drops natural flavor essence drink mixes

The bundle retails for $79.99 with free shipping and handling, which would normally retail for $105.95.

"SodaStream's success comes from its unique ability to tap 'mega-touchpoints' of health and wellness and sustainability," said Birnbaum. "For this infomercial, we wanted to give the megaphone to an expert who has experienced her own life-changing diet transformation as a result of making the switch to SodaStream."

A SodaStream user for many years, Michaels was quick to highlight the importance of more water intake to benefit any lifestyle – citing it as the major motivation to align with SodaStream.

Michaels said: "Partnering with SodaStream for this infomercial was a way for me to share the success I've had using the product with my followers. Years ago, when I realized soda was a habit I had to kick, SodaStream was the product I turned to. After all, who doesn't love bubbles? But why keep drinking soda when you can have better bubbles, without the sugar, and without plastic bottles that we know cause pollution."

About SodaStream

SodaStream is the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world and the leading manufacturer and distributor of Sparkling Water Makers. We enable consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water in seconds. By making ordinary water fun and exciting to drink, SodaStream helps consumers drink more water. Sparkling Water Makers offer a highly differentiated and innovative solution to consumers of bottled and canned carbonated soft drinks. The products promote health and wellness, are environmentally friendly, cost effective, and are customizable and fun to use. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 45 countries. To learn more about how SodaStream makes water exciting and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, visit www.SodaStreamUSA.com.

About Jillian Michaels

Jillian Michaels is committed to helping people be the best versions of themselves providing the information, products and tools to live their happiest, healthiest lives. A leading health and wellness entrepreneur, Michaels' portfolio includes the popular Jillian Michaels app, best-selling fitness DVDs, exercise streaming platform fitfusion.com, eight New York Times best-selling books, an award-winning podcast, and more. She also continues her live speaking engagements worldwide. Through her platforms, she has built an international community of followers 100 million+ strong. For more information, visit www.jillianmichaels.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sodastream-unveils-national-infomercial-starring-jillian-michaels-300549668.html

