SodaStream Parodies Itself with Prank Product Infomercial

Shahs of Sunset Reality Star, Reza Farahan, and Game of Thrones, Thor Bjornsson, Present "SodaSoak" in an April Fools' Satire Infomercial that Winks at American Retail Partner Bed Bath & Beyond

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA) has released its 2018 April Fools' video featuring Shahs of Sunset reality star, Reza Farahan, and a cameo appearance by Thor Bjornsson, aka The Mountain.

Watch SodaSoak

SodaStream's parody presents its innovation, SodaSoak, in an infomercial style video. The presumed add-on installation enables consumers to carbonate their bath and can be "purchased" at BedBathandBeyond.com or GetSodaSoak.com, at an exceptional 98% discount rate!

The script serves-up a perfect cacophony of absurd situations and humorous scenes: from Reza Farahan emerging from a strawberry filled tub in a suit, to Thor Bjornsson enjoying his bubbles in ecstasy.

"SodaStream is always looking for disruptive ways to create moments of joy and April Fools' Day is the perfect time to do so," said Daniel Birnbaum, Chief Executive Officer of SodaStream. "We had tremendous fun combining forces with our valued retail partner Bed Bath & Beyond, which added realism to the prank."

"We love to work with brands that represent the future. SodaStream, with its technology, design and sustainable drinking solutions is exactly that kind of a brand," explained Arthur Stark, President of Bed Bath & Beyond. "Jokes aside, you actually can't buy SodaSoak in Bed Bath & Beyond but in April Fools spirit you may definitely purchase a SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker at a special rate."

About SodaStream

SodaStream is the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world. SodaStream enables consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water in seconds. By making ordinary water fun and exciting to drink, SodaStream helps consumers drink more water. SodaStream sparkling water makers offer a highly differentiated and innovative alternative to consumers of bottled and canned carbonated soft drinks. The products promote health and wellness, are environmentally friendly, cost effective, and are customizable and fun to use. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 45 countries. To learn more about how SodaStream makes water exciting, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, visit www.SodaStream.com.

