SoCal Silver Rum Wins the Gold

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Mesa Distilling Group's SoCal Silver Rum, the leading cocktail rum for Southern California lifestyle enthusiasts, made headlines when it was awarded a Gold Medal in the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). Founded in 2000, this competition is considered the most influential spirits contest in the world and recognizes exceptional products in the spirits category. Per the SFWSC, a Gold Medal is awarded to products that are "near the pinnacle of achievement in their particular category," and also "set the standard for all others of their type."

This prestigious award is affirmation of the years spent perfecting the SoCal recipe. Management said in a statement, "We would have been honored to earn a bronze; our minds were blown when we heard it won a gold. We think it's the best cocktail rum on the planet, but hearing that a distinguished panel of experts, like SFWSC, gave it high praise as well, now that is epic!"

About SoCal Silver Rum:

SoCal Silver Rum is handcrafted in sunny Southern California. It all started in a Costa Mesa garage with two dudes tired of celebrating with gnarly tasting rum. So, they set out on a quest to make the perfect cocktail rum. Four years later, they nailed it and SoCal was born. Its epic sunny taste comes from the finest ingredients with no added flavorings.

For more information on SoCal Silver Rum, visit www.socalrum.com

About the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition:

The 2019 Competition was the biggest in its history featuring more than 3,000 entries. The SFWSC is considered to be the most influential spirits competition in the world. The judges of the 2019 Competition are established spirits-industry experts, including:

Anthony Dias Blue (Executive Director), author, editor, publisher, and one of the most influential food, wine, and spirits writers and lifestyle personalities in the U.S.A.

(Executive Director), author, editor, publisher, and one of the most influential food, wine, and spirits writers and lifestyle personalities in the Tony Abou-Ganim (Director of Judging), the Master-Mixologist, one of the leading pioneers of America's craft cocktail movement

(Director of Judging), the Master-Mixologist, one of the leading pioneers of America's craft cocktail movement David Wondrich , James Beard Award-winning author and longtime Spirits Writer for Esquire Magazine

, Award-winning author and longtime Spirits Writer for Esquire Magazine Julie Reiner , the renowned bartender who has brought New York's Flatiron Lounge and Clover Club rave reviews and top rankings among the best bars in the world

More information about the competition can be found at www.sfspiritscomp.com.

