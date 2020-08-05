SOBR Safe Announces Closing of Additional $1.7 Million Financing

SOBR Safe Now in Financial Position to Commercialize SOBR(TM)Check Technology

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOBR® Safe, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOBR) (www.sobrsafe.com), developers of the patented non-invasive alcohol detection system SOBR™Check, further strengthened its balance sheet today as it has closed on the remaining $1.7 million of its $2.7 million in financing from the sale of its Series A-1 Preferred Stock to SOBRSafe LLC, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed to advance the commercialization of its flagship product. SOBR™Check, currently in pilot testing with a multinational employer, is a potentially disruptive solution in blood alcohol detection - a touch-based technology with anticipated applications in school buses, commercial fleets, facility access control and more.

"We are pleased that SOBR Safe LLC had interest in increasing the investment target from $2.0 million to $2.7 million," stated President and CEO Kevin Moore. "We believe that investors recognize alcohol as a significant danger on our roadways and in our workplaces, and that current solutions focus on punishing…instead of preventing. With SOBR™Check, we believe employers could soon eliminate alcohol-related accidents from their operations."

About SOBR® Safe, Inc.

SOBR Safe, Inc. has developed and patented a non-invasive alcohol sensing system – SOBR™Check. SOBRCheck is a potentially disruptive solution in alcohol consumption detection - a touch-based technology with anticipated applications in school buses, commercial trucking fleets, facility access control and more. Across industries, the headlines are consistent: alcohol is a clear and present danger - impaired operation destroys lives, families and companies alike. SOBR Safe's mission is to eliminate the destructive impact of alcohol on our roadways and workplaces…with just the touch of a finger.

