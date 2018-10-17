Sober Up® Exceeds Initial Funding Goal on Indiegogo

Former CEO of Red Bull UK Launches Detox Drink to Promote Liver Health and Help Tackle Hangovers

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past week, Sober Up® has surpassed its initial fundraising goal by 148% in the first few days of their Indiegogo campaign.

Sober Up® is made with naturally sourced ingredients that reduce the toxic effects of alcohol, boost mental clarity and help with hangovers. Sober Up® does much more than just help reduce the symptoms of a hangover, it actually helps treat the cause, which is too much alcohol in your system for too long.

Harry Drnec, former CEO of Red Bull UK and now CEO of Sober Up®, has expressed excitement in the initial success of Sober Up® on Indiegogo and the reception it has received, while literally offering his personal email for communication and feedback for anyone who backs the campaign.

"I want to personally thank everyone who has supported our Indiegogo campaign to date and made it so successful," Drnec says. "I appreciate every backer that reaches out to me and the stories of how Sober Up® is helping our backers or someone they know are so gratifying."

"This is only the beginning. Please join our mission and spread the word so that we can bring the benefits of Sober Up® to as many people as possible. Help us keep this momentum going!"

For more information, visit the Sober Up® Indiegogo campaign at https://igg.me/at/soberup

