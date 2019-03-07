Opening April 2019, guests will enjoy craft cocktails and elevated concessions in La Jolla's newest and most progressive music hall and private event space, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center.



SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snake Oil Cocktail Company announces the grand opening of its newest venture, the exclusive food and beverage management of The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. Working in partnership with the La Jolla Music Society, the San Diego-based event beverage catering and mixology experts will bring their event experience and cocktail prowess to this world-class music hall and event space.

The Conrad is a 49,000 square foot, 78.5 million dollar state-of-the-art event facility located in La Jolla. The property is comprised of an acoustically exceptional 513 seat concert hall, contemporary performance space, central courtyard and entertaining area, and elegant open air terrace. In addition to concert performances, the space is perfectly equipped for hosting medium to large scale corporate events, galas and exclusive weddings.

During concerts in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, guests will be able to take advantage of the concession service, open before and during performances. In addition to thematic craft cocktails and unique beverage experiences, beverage offerings will include wine and champagne by the bottle, local craft beers, a curated list of fine spirits, and gourmet snacks, highlighting some of San Diego's best artisans. The JAI is an intimate and stylish flexible performance space; Snake Oil will offer modern bistro-style bites and full bar service with signature twists on classic cocktails. Patrons can enjoy seasonal selections from the craft cocktail menu or share a bottle of wine with an artisan cheese and charcuterie plate. Boasting an expansive 4,000 square feet, the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd and Belanich Terrace is a beautiful outdoor area. On warm summer nights, Snake Oil will offer frozen cocktail options and introduce its latest cocktail innovation, Cocktail Graffiti , for select special events.

ABOUT SNAKE OIL COCKTAIL CO.

Founded in 2010, Snake Oil Cocktail Company is Southern California's preeminent beverage catering company and cocktail consulting firm. Snake Oil specializes in creating immersive full-service beverage experiences for select bars, special events and award-winning restaurants nationwide.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snake-oil-cocktail-company-to-lead-craft-bar-program-at-san-diegos-newest-music--event-venue-the-conrad-300808396.html

SOURCE Snake Oil Cocktail Company