Smoothie King Offering Healthy Options in Response to COVID-19

Kids Receive Free Smoothies, All Guests Subject to Free Immune Support Enhancer

DALLAS, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle and support their wellness amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Smoothie King is offering Healthy Reward members free kid's smoothies and an Immune Support Enhancer to add to your favorite smoothie.

With kids out of school and healthy meal options becoming scarcer, Smoothie King is now offering a free, 12 oz. kid's smoothie for any child 12 and under when guests purchase any 20 oz. smoothie or larger using the Smoothie King Healthy Rewards App.

"We understand it's an incredibly difficult time for people to keep up with their healthy and active lifestyles," said Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim. "Guests may not have easy access to healthy meal options, and we have nutritious smoothies made with whole fruits and vegetables to help support their health and wellness. We've also made it as convenient as possible to get our smoothies with drive thru, carryout, curbside pickup, online and mobile ordering options."

Additionally, the lifestyle brand is supporting immune health by offering a complimentary Immune Support Enhancer reward via the Healthy Rewards App. The free enhancer, which can be added to any smoothie on the menu, is a good source of vitamins C and E and contains high levels of helpful minerals like zinc and selenium.

The Immune Support Enhancer reward is available now and expires March 31.

"Our number one core value is 'do the right thing,' and we believe these offers fall perfectly in line with that value," said Kim. "The need for healthy meal options is growing each day, and guests are looking for easy access to nutritious ingredients. We are providing those options in a safe and convenient way to help inspire people to live healthy and active lifestyles during this tough time."

Both offers are redeemable at Smoothie King locations nationwide. Guests can order smoothies for carryout and, where available, drive thru or curbside pickup. Smoothie King is providing Immune Support Enhancer to guests in partnership with our valued supplier.

For more information on how to download the Healthy Rewards App, please visit www.smoothieking.com/healthy-rewards.

