Smoothie King Launches 'Rule The Day(TM)' Branding

Campaign highlights flavorful, better ingredients to fuel guests' healthy, active lifestyles



DALLAS, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's leading smoothie brand, will encourage guests to "Rule The Day™" through new branding that delivers on the company's vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey.

The rebrand, led by creative agency of record Omnicom Group-owned Rodgers Townsend, comes as Smoothie King continues its menu makeover, a journey that has taken more than five years, 15,000 hours of research and development, and 150 changes, additions and reformulations of ingredients to support healthy, active lifestyles. As part of the Clean Blends™ initiative, Smoothie King's menu includes more whole fruits and veggies, no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and zero grams of added sugar in many smoothie options.

The Rule The Day™ campaign captures the journey of wellness, activity and achievement featuring everyday habits that encourage people to live purposefully. It also highlights Smoothie King's many delicious, nutrient-rich smoothie blends that fuel those lifestyles, including ingredients like organic kale and spinach, carrots, strawberries, mangoes, wild blueberries and raspberries.

"Our new branding demonstrates that we believe food is fuel for the mind and body, and that it should be as flavorful as it is functional," said Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim. "We carefully choose each ingredient in our smoothies to help our guests achieve their purpose, reach their goals and truly rule each day."

As part of the rebrand, Smoothie King introduces its newest smoothie: Slim-N-Trim™ Veggie made with organic spinach, kale and ginger with mangoes, bananas, Gladiator® Protein, Lean1™ Protein, Fiber Blend Enhancer and apple pineapple juice blend. The 240-calorie smoothie is the perfect light meal to help shape up for summer, with two full servings of fruits and vegetables, zero grams of added sugar, and protein and fiber to fuel the day. Slim-N-Trim™ Veggie is available at all locations beginning April 2.

Smoothie King's all-new, rebranded website includes nutritional and ingredient information for all smoothies, with details about Clean Blends™ and the Smoothie King "No No List" at https://www.smoothieking.com/our-promise/clean-blends.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the American Cancer Society, Challenged Athletes Foundation and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 28th year, ranked No. 22 overall on the 2019 Franchise 500 list and debuted on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

