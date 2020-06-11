Smoothie King Donates Over $1,000,000 in Smoothies to Essential Workers

Lifestyle Smoothie Brand Reaches Goal Supporting Thousands of Essential Workers Nationwide

DALLAS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the leading health and wellness restaurant brand, which inspires people to live a healthy and active lifestyle, announced Thursday it has successfully donated over $1,000,000 in smoothies to essential workers and workplaces across the country.

Smoothie King promised to help support the health and wellness journeys of essential workers nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. The result was an outpouring of support from Smoothie King franchisees, partners, team members and guests which made it possible to meet Smoothie King's donation goal of $1,000,000.

"This pandemic is like nothing we've ever seen before, yet essential workers everywhere are still expected to show up to work and put their health and safety at risk. By donating $1,000,000 in smoothies, we wanted to help these heroes on their health and wellness journeys while they helped others do the same," said CEO Wan Kim. "Our goal was to give back to the heroes keeping all of us safe, and we're thrilled to have reached that goal."

Smoothie King franchisees and their team members were able to donate thousands of nutritious, meal-replacement smoothies to feed essential workers and workplaces throughout the United States.

Smoothie King also gave its guests the opportunity to help fulfill the $1,000,000 in smoothies pledge. From the initiative's onset, guests were able to purchase smoothies in store and online, intended for essential workers in their own communities, and the local Smoothie King would later deliver those smoothies firsthand to said workers.

"I couldn't be prouder of how our entire company responded," Kim said. "It wouldn't have been possible without our franchisees, partners and team members. Smoothie King is also thankful to those guests who participated and helped achieve the donation goal. Together, we helped provide thousands of healthier, on-the-goal meals to people that really needed it."

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,100 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the smoothie/juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No. 14 overall on the "2020 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com. For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

